The first trailer for Day of the Dead: Bloodline is here. The original Day of the Dead is one of the most classic zombie movies ever made and remains one of director George A. Romero's finest moments. So the idea of remaking it, or "reimagining" it, is considered sacred ground for many. If you were to call this movie something else, it might look like a pretty fun zombie movie. But this is delicate glass and it's going to be tough not to take that into account.

Day of the Dead: Bloodline looks like it will take the very basic premise of the original, but it's going to add a lot of its own flare. We have some of the imagery needed to call it Day of the Dead. There's an underground bunker, plenty of zombies and Bub. A new version of Bub, but Bub the zombie is still here. While many even casual horror fans can likely watch Day of the Dead, this movie looks like it's going to be absolutely drenched in blood and gore. So it's not going to be for the faint of heart. It's going to earn its R-rating.

Sophie Skelton, Johnathon Schaech, Marcus Vanco, Jeff Gum, Lorina Kamburova, Nick Loeb, Rachel O'Meara, Debbie Sherman, Luke Cousins, Nathan Cooper, Lillian Blankenship, and Cristina Serafini star in Day of the Dead: Bloodline. This isn't a major release, so it's a largely inexperienced cast filled with new names. The movie comes from Saban Films and is directed by Hèctor Hernández Vicens (The Corpse of Anna Fritz). He's got some very big shoes to fill on this one.

An attempt was made once previously to remake 1985's Day of the Dead. The remake was released in 2008 and barely made a blip on anyone's radar. Mostly because the movie wasn't well-liked by fans or critics. However, since George A. Romero passed away earlier this year, Day of the Dead: Bloodline feels as though it is treading on particularly touchy ground. Will this movie be a nice nod to the legacy Romero left behind? Or is it going to seem like something that is borderline insulting to one of the true horror masters? We'll know soon enough.

The original Day of the Dead marks the end of George A Romero's Trilogy of the Dead, which includes Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Dawn of the Dead (1978). Though, the director would go on to eventually make more movies in the Dead saga. Day of the Dead: Bloodline is scheduled to be released on VOD on January 5, 2018. There's no information on a Blu-ray/DVD release just yet. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Day of the Dead: Bloodline courtesy of the IGN YouTube channel, for yourself below.