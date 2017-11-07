Saban Films has released the first poster for their Day of the Dead remake, which has been titled Bloodline. We also have the first image from the upcoming remake, along with the release date. Horror legend George A. Romero, the man responsible for creating the zombie genre as we know it, passed away this year, but his legacy is going to live on for many years to come. For better or for worse, that means some of his classic movies are going to be remade. Or in this case, "reimagined." While Bloodline isn't necessarily being billed as a Day of the Dead remake, that seems to be what we're getting here.

The Day of the Dead: Bloodline poster itself, if you had no idea it was related to George A. Romero's classic, is pretty effective. The red lettering for the title is bunched off to the left and the center of the poster features a zombie, who is silhouetted by the sun. The landscape looks to take quite a bit of inspiration from Mad Max: Fury Road, which certainly isn't the worst comparison to be made when it comes to genre cinema. The poster also features the tagline, "Every day has its end," which teases a conclusion to the world's zombie problem. The poster also boasts that the movie is "a bold reimagining of the George A. Romero classic." The world bold is pretty key there. The still image simply gives us an idea of what to expect from the zombies in the movie. Spoiler alert: it looks like a zombie.

According to Saban and Lionsgate, Day of the Dead: Bloodline is set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled world where a former med school student is tormented by a dark figure from her past. The only thing is, he's a half-human, half-zombie hell-bent on destroying her world. That certainly sounds different enough from the original Day of the Dead, which centers on soldiers and scientists hunkered down in an underground bunker. The original Day of the Dead marks the end of Romero's Trilogy of the Dead, which includes Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Dawn of the Dead (1978)

The cast for the Day of the Dead remake includes Sophie Skelton, Marcus Vanco, Jeff Gum, Lorina Kamburova , Nick Loeb, Rachel O'Meara, Debbie Sherman, Luke Cousins, Nathan Cooper, and Cristina Serafini. Saban and Lionsgate will release the movie in theaters and on digital platforms on January 5, 2018. There's no information currently in regards to a Blu-ray/DVD release.

A remake of Day of the Dead arrived in 2008, but the movie was met with overwhelmingly negative reactions. All we can do is hope that Day of the Dead: Bloodline, which comes to us from director Hèctor Hernández Vicens ( The Corpse of Anna Fritz) and writes Mark Tonderai & Lars Jacobson, doesn't suffer the same fate. We'll have a much better idea once the trailer is released. For now, be sure to check out the first poster, as well as the first still for Day of the Dead: Bloodline, courtesy of Saban Films, for yourself below.