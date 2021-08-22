Syfy has unveiled a brand new poster for their upcoming Day of the Dead TV series. Based on George A. Romero's iconic 1985 movie, Day of the Dead looks to bring the same energy and zombie mayhem to modern audiences while also honoring Romero's original film. The 10 episode series is set to debut on Syfy on October 15, 2021. This October is already jam-packed with several horror movies and TV shows, and now Day of the Dead aims to bring some extra scares to the audience. Plus, there are quite a few high-profile horror movies and shows coming out on October 15 itself, like Halloween Kills and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. You can check out the poster below.

Coming for you sooner than you think. SYFY's brand new original series #DayOfTheDead premieres October 15. pic.twitter.com/DvGCpIwlEo — SYFY (@SYFY) August 20, 2021

Day of the Dead is the story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. This ode to George A. Romero's famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Day of the Dead is written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. The pair also serve as showrunners. Keenan Tracey, Daniel Doheny, Natalie Malaika, Kristy Dinsmore, and Morgan Holmstrom star as series regulars. While the 1985 film was about a group of scientists and soldiers retreating to an underground bunker after the undead invasion had already wiped out the world, Syfy's Day of the Dead will see unaware civilians try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. Some fans were not pleased to hear this but let's reserve judgments till the series comes out. Hopefully, it turns out to be amazing.

Steven Kostanski (Psycho Goreman, Leprechaun Returns) serves as the executive producer and has also directed four episodes of the series. Kostanski talked to ComicBook about how the show is inspired by George A. Romero saying,

"It's a very low-budget affair but we really pushed hard to have as many crazy gags and stuff as possible. I can't explicitly give any details on plot or anything like that. It's not really my place to divulge those secrets just yet, but I can say that I had a blast shooting and I had a great time working with the showrunners. I really feel like we've made something that really captures the spirit of the era of Romero's movies. So I hope people like it."

How Syfy's Day of the Dead is connected to Romero's film remains a mystery- only to be answered when the show premieres this October. But, from what we know so far, it looks like Syfy's Day of the Dead will act as a legacy sequel/remake while also taking a few narrative liberties to deliver a fresh perspective to the audience. The official trailer for Day of the Dead dropped last month, but that too didn't offer any revealing information. But the trailer was everything you can expect from a show involving bloodthirsty zombies. Full of blood, gore, and craziness-showing the dead rising from the graves and featuring empty coffins, the trailer looked quite good. Be sure to tune in on October 15 to see whether Day of the Dead lives up to the expectations.