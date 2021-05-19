When it comes to zombies, The Walking Dead revived something long dead with its graphic violence and human struggle, but many would say it still doesn't hold a candle to movies of the undisputed godfather of zombie flicks, George A Romero.

For fans of Romero, the news of new 10 episode series based on the maestro's Day of The Dead movie was met with more trepidation than excitement. Yes, it is a new take on the third of Romero's original "Dead" trilogy, but as seen so many times that means there is a lot of scope to disappoint a large fan base if the series isn't pitched just right. It seems that there will not be too long to wait before we find out if these zombies have right rotting stuff to satisfy their audience as it was announced that series is planned to premiere in the Fall on Syfy.

Romero's Day of the Dead, sequel to Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of The Dead, delivered a gore-filled story of six strangers attempting to survive through a day in a reality where zombies have taken over most of the world, but behind the horror, it also contained a satirical social commentary about how people live and react around each other.

Steven Kostanski , best known as a long standing movie make-up artist and directs on four of the ten episodes, wouldn't give away many details while talking on Bloody Disgusting's Boo Crew Podcast earlier in the year, saying only that the series has "ties to the original movie", which you would kind of expect, seeing as this is obviously a remake.

Kostanski will be serving as executive producer for the show, while writing duties fall to Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will serve as writers, who also gain co-showrunner and executive producer credits.

George A Romero's 1985 movie is not new to receiving the remake treatment, having already seen two additional versions released in 2008 an again in 2018, as well an unofficial prequel in 2015, but all fell short of the master's own work.

In recent years, with the rise of streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney +, there seems to have been a shift from remaking classic movies to remaking classic movies as a limited TV series. While this gives new writers a chance to develop the original idea of a 2 hour movie into something with more depth and character drive, it tends to just lend itself to a lot of filler and little more substance that hasn't been directly lifted from the source material.

With that in mind, it is safe to say that there is a strong air of doubt over whether yet another version can add anything new to the original where so many have failed, and it looks like we don't have too long to wait to find out. Are you on board for more zombie mayhem, or would you rather they keep it dead and buried?