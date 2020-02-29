Yesterday, a Day of the Dead TV show was announced for Syfy. Now we have confirmation that this zombie series is neither endorsed or sanctioned by the George A. Romero estate. Earlier this week, horror fans received news that a show based on Romero's iconic movie had been given a series order. The show will focus on six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie apocalypse and will be stretched out into ten episodes. However, the show has no connections to the horror legend or his stories.

The new Day of the Dead series generated quite a bit of excitement in the horror community. However, it also had some fans confused and even a little angry after an unsanctioned sequel, remakes, and prequel over the years. The George A. Romero estate has set the record straight with a statement, which you can read below.

"This announcement is making the rounds today, but Suz would like everyone to be aware that this project is neither sanctioned nor endorsed by the George A. Romero Estate, and-aside from the title-it bears no relationship whatsoever to George's Day of the Dead or any other projects."

The George A. Romero estate released their statement on social media and a group of horror fans were happy to get the official message. SyFy is making their Day of the Dead series with Cartel Entertainment. Cartel also produces Shudder's Creepshow series, which is an official adaptation of George A. Romero's classic. Many were just under the assumption that the upcoming series was sanctioned because of Cartel's involvement, though they should have set the record straight from the start.

Unfortunately, even with an official message from the George A. Romero estate, there are a lot of people who will assume that the Day of the Dead SyFy series is official. Like a lot people on social media have already brought up in response to the estate statement, one has to wonder why the network just doesn't go with a different title to avoid the confusion. Otherwise, it looks like they are trying to get away from paying the George A. Romero estate any money. That is pure speculation at this point and there does not seem to be any ill will towards the network from the estate.

George A. Romero set the bar for zombie movies with 1968's Night of the Living Dead and then followed with Dawn of the Dead, and then Day of the Dead. The horror icon sadly passed away in 2017, but his legacy is being kept intact, thanks to his wife Suzanne Desroche and the estate. As of this writing, SyFy has yet to make a statement about their Day of the Dead series not having any official connection to Romero or any of his projects. You can check out the George A. Romero Foundation Twitter statement below.

