A Day of the Dead TV show is coming soon. SyFy has handed out a straight-to-series order for a TV show based on the classic from the late George A. Romero, master of the zombie genre. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and will center on a group of six strangers struggling to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie invasion. This marks the first time that the movie has been adapted into a series.

SyFy has partnered with Cartel Entertainment for the show. Cartel also produces Shudder's Creepshow series, which is another adaptation of a George A. Romero classic. The first season was received quite well, which could bode well for Day of the Dead. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are set to write the show, in addition to serving as showrunners. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown serve as executive producers for Cartel Entertainment. Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are also on board to executive produce for HiTide Studios.

George A. Romero, who passed away in 2017, set the standard for zombie movies with 1968's Night of the Living Dead. Day of the Dead serves as the third entry in his "The Dead" series, following 1978's Dawn of the Dead. Day of the Dead has been remade twice. Once in 2008 and more recently as Day of the Dead: Bloodline. Neither of those adaptations was widely embraced by horror fans or critics. SyFy's series is expected to debut sometime in 2021, but no premiere date has been set yet.

The original Day of the Dead movie centered on a small group of scientists, civilians and soldiers trapped in a missile solo who must battle desperately to ensure the survival of the human race. At this time, zombies outnumbered humans roughly 400,000 to one. Tensions inside the base rise and zombies begin to gather outside. The movie is known for introducing the character "Bub," a relatively intelligent and domesticated zombie, which represented something quite new at the time. The movie was a critical success and a financial success at the time, grossing approximately $34 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $3.5 million.

This comes at a time when networks and streaming services are fighting harder than ever for the attention of viewers. Branded content comes at a premium, as there are more potential destinations than ever for potentially engaging shows or movies. SyFy also recently handed out a series order to Chucky, a TV show set in the Child's Play universe. The network as additionally ordered The Surrealtor to series, which centers on a team that fixes up haunted and possessed homes that nobody wants to buy. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the Day of the Dead series come to light. This news comes to us via SyFy Wire.