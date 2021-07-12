J.J. Perry has been giving us a sneak peek into the new Jamie Foxx film Day Shift and besides sharing set photos, he's also caught some laughs that are blooper-reel ready. This is Perry's directorial debut, and he looks like he's having a blast. The cast's laughs and jibes shows it must be contagious. Here's Jamie Foxx giving CPR to a man who looks like there's no hope for.

Day Shift shows us a hard-working, blue-collar dad (Jamie Foxx) who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

Jamie Foxx is starring and executive producing an all-star cast including Dave Franco (The Rental), Snoop Dogg (The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), Oliver Masucci (Dark, Tribes of Europa), Steve Howey (Shameless), and C.S. Lee (Dexter). Check out the dancing, the goofing and of course, the stunts!

📷 Jamie Foxx on the set of Netflix's new vampire comedy 'Day Shift' pic.twitter.com/fBr9AFoCc3 — Jamie Foxx News (Fan account) (@jamiefoxxUS) July 6, 2021

Jamie Foxx also had a new book hitting the shelves October 19, 2021, 'Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me.'

Yoooooo my 1st book!!!! When I tell u,you won't be disappointed!!! October 19th is a special release date....."Act Like You Got Some Sense" can't wait for you guys to read this!! #daddyanddaughtertime 👉🏾 Here is preorder link https://t.co/ihN9Rzu548

. pic.twitter.com/RJ0sf15up9 — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2021

Amazon says: The title inspired by his beloved and fierce grandmother, he reveals his rocky parenting journey through priceless stories about the tough love and old-school values he learned growing up in the small town of Terrell, Texas; his early days trying to make it in Hollywood; and life after achieving stardom. You would think being an A-lister would ease his dad-duty struggles, but if anything, it has only made things more complicated. It seems that a teenage girl who just wants to blend in with her friends will not be excited to see her dad's flashy new convertible at the front of the carpool lane. Hilarious, poignant, and always brutally honest, 'Act Like You Got Some Sense' is Jamie Foxx like we've never seen him before, dealing with problems he never imagined he'd have.

Jamie Foxx has proven he can take anything on. He won his Academy Award for Ray,﻿ where he transformed into Ray Charles in every way. He's kept up with Tom Cruise in what seemed to be his quest to die performing all his stunts in Collateral.﻿ He has starred in and nailed a most coveted role in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained.﻿﻿He's a Grammy award-winning musician and legendary stand-up comedian. Now he's an author. EGOT, anyone?