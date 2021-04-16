Rap icon Snoop Dogg and action movie legend Scott Adkins have signed on to join Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco in Netflix's upcoming vampire comedy, Day Shift. Meagan Good (Shazam!), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora) and Zion Broadnax (Sydney to the Max) are also tapped to star, joining an ensemble cast that will also include Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Voyeurs, The Society), Oliver Masucci (Dark, Enfant Terrible), Steve Howey (Shameless), and C.S. Lee (Dexter, Nora From Queens).

Day Shift will mark the directorial debut of JJ Perry, and will follow Jamie Foxx will as a hardworking, blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter. By day he works a mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job, but really this is just a front for his real source of income - hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Actor and martial artist Scott Adkins has been action cinema's worst kept secret for some time now, having made a name for himself thanks to his ability to punch and kick people in a variety of breathtakingly impressive ways. Best known as Boyka in the Undisputed franchise, Adkins' roles in the likes of Avengement, Triple Threat, Accident Man, and the The Debt Collector series have cemented his name as the modern-day master of B-movie action flicks.

Adkins has also starred in more tentpole releases such as Doctor Strange, The Expendables 2, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Ip Man 4: The Finale, and the smart money would be on the actor portraying a member of the international Union of vampire hunters. Of course, both he and Snoop Dogg could conceivably be playing either a hunter or a vampire.

The script for the Netflix outing has been written by Tyler Tice, with revisions having been penned by Shay Hatten of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum fame. The John Wick influence does not stop there, with Chad Stahelski on board as a producer alongside Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment; Shaun Redick (Get Out) and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

First time director J.J. Perry is best known for his work as a second-unit director and stunt coordinator for such action outings as The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot and, again, the John Wick series, meaning that Day Shift is practically drowning in action movie pedigree. Interestingly, the script for Day Shift was discovered at a screenplay competition.

"Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie," Producer Shaun Redick said of working on the project back when it was first announced. "We couldn't be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring!"

Day Shift is expected to enter production this month in Atlanta. Though the movie does not yet have a release, based on the production schedule, Day Shift should be ready to hit Netflix sometime in 2022. This comes to us from Deadline.