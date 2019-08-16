The modern, genre-bending sci-fi thriller Daybreakers arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) and Digital 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever September 10 from Lionsgate. From visionary writer-directors Michael and Peter Spierig (Predestination, Jigsaw), the action-packed futuristic vampire film stars four-time Oscar® nominee Ethan Hawke (2014, Best Supporting Actor, Boyhood), four-time Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe (2018, Best Actor, At Eternity's Gate), and Sam Neill. Available for the very first time in in 4K, the Daybreakers Ultra HD Combo Pack will include an audio commentary, multi-part making-of documentary, and the Spierig Brothers short film, "The Big Picture," and will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke plays Edward Dalton, a researcher in the year 2019, when an unknown plague has transformed the world's population into vampires. As the human population nears extinction, vampires must capture and farm every remaining human, or find a blood substitute before time runs out. However, a covert group of vampires makes a remarkable discovery, one which has the power to save the human race. With the population of humanity on the verge of extinction, a brave scientist, Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Boyhood, The Magnificent Seven), starts to develop a cure that could possibly convert vampires back into their original human selves. Also stars Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project, Spider-Man, John Wick, American Psycho) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

Daybreakers 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray Special Features:

• "Making of Daybreakers " Multi-Part Documentary

" Multi-Part Documentary • The Big Picture (Spierig Brothers Short Film)

• Audio Commentary with Co-Directors Peter and Michael Spierig and Creature Designer Steven Boyle

• Theatrical Trailer