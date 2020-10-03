The cast of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused are reuniting for a virtual table read. They will convene on October 11th to help raise money for get-out-the-vote initiatives in Texas. Original cast members Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Wiley Wiggins, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris, and Nicky Katt are getting together with moderator Patton Oswalt.

Richard Linklater was the one who was able to pull the original Dazed and Confused cast together for the upcoming table reading. Fans who want to watch the live reading need to head over to the Act Blue website at 6:30 PM on October 11th. A donation of any amount is needed to gain access to the table reading, which will be followed by a live Q&A session. All money raised will be going to the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science.

Texas does not allow mail-in ballots, even if the voter has been affected by the public health crisis. Though the state is generally dominated by Republicans, Democrats believe they can flip Texas for the 2020 election. Since Dazed and Confused takes place in Texas, March for Science thought it would be a great opportunity to bring the cast back together for a good cause. Matthew Tranchin, president of March For Science had this to say.

"Heading into this election, a lot of creative advocates for social change saw the power of reuniting casts, not just to bring back communities and fans to experience a really cool nostalgic production, but do it in a way that generated meaningful support and resources for organizations that were on the ground advocating for the kind of transformative change that a lot of people are looking for these days."

Matthew Tranchin went on to say Dazed and Confused is "a coming of age story at a time of uncertainty, where people are figuring out who they are, what they care about, what they're going to fight for, who they're going to defend. You see these emotional journeys of young people, set at a time in their lives where they're trying to find themselves and find success." He then correlated that aspect of the movie to the political landscape in 2020.

Even fans of Dazed and Confused who are not into politics will probably want to tune in for this, especially with so many of the original cast members appearing. The recent Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read was a big success, thanks in part to the random cast of characters they were able to bring in, like Shia LaBeouf, who gave an inspired performance as Spicoli. You can head over to the Act Blue website to make your donations ahead of the October 11th virtual table read.