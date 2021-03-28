Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is proud to announce that Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, and director Richard Linklater will reunite - via Zoom - with host Jack Black for the Dazed and Confused Cast Reunion. Their pre-recorded conversation will be shown along with screenings of the iconic film beginning, sure enough, the week of 4/20 in theaters around the world.

"As founder and artistic director of the Austin Film Society, I know firsthand that community cinemas like ours are vital cultural spaces," says Richard Linklater, the groundbreaking director of Slacker, Before Sunrise, and Boyhood. "It's important for everyone to do their part to ensure that theaters can make it to the other side of this pandemic. We can't come together as a community unless we have places to gather where we can share experiences, and cinemas are at the heart of that."

Dazed and Confused Cast Reunion is the second of Alamo Drafthouse's "Support Local Cinemas" events that are being shown only in theaters. The initiative launched earlier this month with THE Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion, which is reuniting eleven cast members with host Stephen Colbert. To submit a question to the Dazed and Confused panel, use hashtag #Dazed on Twitter.

As vaccination levels rise across the country, Alamo Drafthouse will continue to offer one-of-a-kind special events like The Lord of the Rings and Dazed and Confused events as a 'welcome back' for guests to safely return to their local movie theaters. Future "Support Local Cinema" events will be produced by Alamo Drafthouse and the content made available to any cinema in the world at no cost.

"We've found the movies that resonate the most during COVID are warm, nostalgic, feel-good titles that we refer to as 'eminently re-watchable'," says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman. "Perhaps the king of our rewatchable cult favorite movies is Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused, and I'm delighted that Richard Linklater, Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, and Jack Black are giving us their time for this event."

Screenings of Dazed and Confused begin Tuesday, April 20th and will continue through the end of May in cinemas worldwide. Tickets are on sale for screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations at drafthouse.com/Dazed. Inquire with your local cinema for showtimes and availability.

Operating during the COVID era has been an immense challenge for all theaters - and will continue even once the industry and the world has returned to a sense of 'normalcy.' After reopening last August, Alamo Drafthouse reinvented its entire operating model to create the safest possible gathering place outside the home - safer than supermarkets, bars, and restaurants - featuring dramatically enhanced safety protocols, HVAC upgrades, and state-of-the-art technology.

Both The Lord of the Rings and Dazed and Confused events will also be available as Your Own Private Alamo bookings, Alamo Drafthouse's innovative 'personal theater' option where guests can quickly and easily reserve a showing for their family and friends. Additionally, for fans who are unable to make it out to a theater safely at this time, the reunion conversations will be shared online via Alamo On Demand later this year.

Cinemas across the globe that would like access to the Cast and Crew Reunion content should book the films traditionally and then contact the Alamo Drafthouse team through this form for additional instructions. Get tickets for Dazed and Confused today.