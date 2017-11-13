DC Comics and Warner Bros. have parted ways with longtime editor Eddie Berganza after he was suspended over the weekend. Berganza's reputation of sexual misconduct was well known within the comic industry, but was brought to the attention of the general public when Buzzfeed wrote a lengthy article about the former editor's behavior late last week, leading to some extra scrutiny placed on DC and Warner Bros. It was announced by Buzzfeed that Eddie Berganza has been fired in the wake of the allegations becoming public.

Eddie Berganza, a 25-year veteran at DC Comics, was a group editor who oversaw production of major titles, including Superman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman. Before he was fired, he was overseeing Dark Knights: Metal, a special series that is reportedly one of DC's biggest-selling titles currently. Representatives for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment told BuzzFeed they were, "committed to eradicating harassment." Within comics culture, Berganza's alleged behavior has for years been an open secret, the subject of gossip and open speculation. Despite the allegations being an open secret, he rose through the ranks at DC to become the company's executive editor in 2010. The full statement from Diane Nelson reads.

"Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have terminated the employment of DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza. We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our Company."

One of the stories recounted in the BuzzFeed article released late last week is Liz Gehrlein Marsham's account that, within weeks of being hired as an editor at DC Comics, Eddie Berganza forcibly kissed her and attempted to grope her at a bar near DC's former New York City offices. When Berganza was promoted to Executive Editor, despite multiple complaints to DC's human resources department, as the article states, and Marsham expressing her discomfort to DC Comics Editor-in-Chief Bob Harras, she moved away from working in editorial completely, rather than continue working under Berganza any longer.

All of the women who spoke to Buzzfeed regarding the allegations no longer work for DC Comics and one woman spoke anonymously due to the fact that her boyfriend still does work for the company. In the end, DC Comics made the right decision, but many are asking why this didn't happen sooner. It took an article being written about the subject for something to happen instead of complaints to the human resources department at DC.

Diane Nelson also reportedly told employees and freelancers that the "door is always open" for conversation about how the company can do better, which is welcome. The Harvey Weinstein fallout has affected so much in the world of entertainment and as ugly and despicable as it may be, at least it's beginning to promote change in the industry. You can read more about the Eddie Berganza allegations and DC Comics courtesy of Buzzfeed.