Warner Bros. has major expansion plans for their DC Universe, thanks to HBO Max. The studio has already officially announced the Peacemaker series, which is a spin-off of James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad. Additionally, Matt Reeves is working on a spin-off of The Batman too. With that being said, the studio is only getting started when looking towards the future of the big and small screen connections, much like Marvel Studios and Disney+.

In a new interview, DC Films president Walter Hamada spoke about the future of the DC franchise. DC Films will now "work with filmmakers to develop movie offshoots - TV series that will run on HBO Max and interconnect with their big-screen endeavors," according to a new report. "With every movie that we're looking at now, we are thinking, 'What's the potential Max spinoff?'" Hamada explained. As for further potential HBO Max spin-offs, there are plenty of ideas that will likely come from big screen projects, or ways to set up forthcoming movies.

Walter Hamada did not go into specifics, but there are a number of DC projects on the way that have the potential for an HBO Max component. The streaming service just launched Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, which was also released in theaters simultaneously. It's a move that all of the other major studios have been keeping an eye on since it could very well be one of the business model moving forward for releasing big movies. Warner Bros. has their entire 2021 release slate ready for the hybrid system, though it has received a lot of backlash from moviegoers and filmmakers.

So far, WarnerMedia has only presented vague numbers when looking at the success of Wonder Woman 1984. Thus far, they say that millions of people have tuned in to stream the highly anticipated sequel, which was also able to score $16.7 million over the holiday weekend. The studio said that the sequel's performance has "exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics." It was enough for them to come right out and officially announce that Wonder Woman 3 is happening with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins returning.

The Flash will dip into DC's multiverse and there are a lot of questions as to how that will work on the big screen. Perhaps Warner Bros. will dip into an HBO Max limited series to help explain things. DC fans have also asked about a Wonder Woman spin-off focusing on The Amazons and another series focusing on Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary from Birds of Prey. There are a lot of paths that the studio can take, but it all boils down to more in-depth storytelling. Up next, fans will be able to see Zack Snyder's Justice League, which has been cut into 4-one-hour installments. It premieres early next year, exclusively on HBO Max. The interview with Walter Hamada was originally conducted by The New York Times.