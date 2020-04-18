The comic book industry is starting to show signs of life again. DC Comics has announced that they will officially publish new comics for release by the end of this month. Additionally, the main distributor for DC, Marvel, and others, predicts that a "mid- to late-May" timeframe is possible. Diamond Comics Distributors announced they were going to halt shipments of new material at the end of March and it seems that things are starting to turn around for the better at the moment.

DC Comics has officially announced some limited titles, which will release on Tuesday, April 28th. After surveying over 2,000 comic book shops around the nation, DC has decided to release three new issues, including Daphne Byrne #4, The Dreaming #20, and Batman Giant #4. Reprints of Batman #89 and Nightwing #70 are also planned. On Tuesday, May 5th, the main DC line is set to return with Batman & The Outsiders #12, The Flash #753, The Green Lantern Season Two #3, Hawkman #23, along with House of Whispers #20 and Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4. A facsimile edition of DC Super Stars #17 will also be released on this date.

Diamond Comics Distributors sent out a letter to retailers earlier this week to announce distribution plans for the month of May. The distributor wants to maintain "that delicate balance between managing health and safety concerns," while also being able to meet "the pent-up demand for product and working with retailers whose situations differ, and whose need for product may have changed." Whatever the case may be, this could fall in line with certain businesses, like comic book shops, starting to reopen in the near future.

Before things even start to get back to normal, "many steps and conversations... need to happen between today and resuming distribution of new weekly product," says Diamond Comics Distributors in their letter to retailers. As the White House announces a plan for getting America back to normalcy and state Governors continue to monitor the situation, Diamond will also be paying close attention. You can read a portion of their letter to retailers below.

"As we have all seen, target dates sometimes need to be adjusted in this ever-changing new-normal. But we cannot wait for firm dates. We have started the planning process and are having these important conversations with publishers and retailers so that once we have more clarity, we are in a position to restart and scale operations over time."

While DC Comics has already revealed which superhero titles are coming and when, Marvel Comics has yet to do so. Marvel paused a part of their catalog on pause in April and have not revealed the titles that were place on hold. Marvel may come out with a statement in the near future now that Diamond Comics Distributors has announced plans to get the ball rolling again. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the comic book news.