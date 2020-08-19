In response to fan concerns that DC FanDome just had far too much excitement to reveal for one day, the event has now been broken up to take place over two separate days. As originally planned, the first day of DC FanDome will be going down this weekend. A second on-demand experience will follow three weeks later in September, offering many other new exciting reveals that DC won't have the time to get to this Saturday when the event officially begins. In both cases, fans can virtually attend the event across all mobile platforms as well as by visiting the official website.

What we'll see on Saturday, Aug. 22 is the "Hall of Heroes" presentation, with the virtual event including all previously-announced DC Comics panels under this category. This will includes panels for Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, The Suicide Squad, Justice League: Snyder Cut, Black Adam, Shazam!, The Batman, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, and a musical performance from Chris Daughtry, who will be playing a solo acousting performance of the song "Waiting for Superman."

Meanwhile, Saturday, Sept. 12 will bring about the "Explore the Multiverse" panels that won't be shown this weekend. Some of the titles announced to have panels for this part of DC FanDome include The Flash, Black Lightning, Pennyworth, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Watchmen, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, Lucifer, Titans, Teen Titans, Stargirl, Batwoman, Harley Quinn, a live performance from Ziggy Marley, and the "Truth, Justice, and the DC Comics Way" panel.

For DC FanDome's "Hall of Heroes," the panels will last eight hours in total, and they will be repeated three times over a 24-hour period to give everyone a chance to watch the first day DC FanDome in its entirety. The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 22. For the second day on Sept. 12, which features the "Explore the Multiverse" panels, the event will be an on-demand experience, meaning you don't need to tune in at a certain time. All of the panels will be available for attendees to watch at their leisure throughout a 24-hour period. Fans can also use the official DC Fandome Online Scheduler Tool now to plan the event if they choose to do so.

Additionally, a child-friendly version of the event will be launched on the second day at DCKidsFanDome.com. It's clear that DC wants to offer something for everyone with the FanDome event, and with so many exciting panels and reveals going down, there's plenty for fans to get excited about. Chances are, we'll also be getting some sneak peeks at many of these projects, and that's extra exciting as we still have yet to see any official footage from a lot of them. For example, be sure to keep an eye out for news on The Batman, as director Matt Reeves has been hyping some new information to come out this weekend. You can read more about the event and find out more information at the official website. This news comes to us from MSN.