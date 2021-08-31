Last year, in the middle of various Covid lockdowns, DC FanDome was launched, changing the world of fan conventions in a pretty big way with its global event bringing together everything from the world of DC comics to one place. Earlier in the year, it was announced that October will see the event returning again and now with DC FanDome 2021 just over six weeks away, DC have announced the first sight of what can be expected when the free streaming event takes place on Saturday October 16th, and there are some big things coming for DC fans to get excited about.

One day. One show. All for you. Mark your calendars for #DCFanDome, a free, streaming, global fan experience on October 16! https://t.co/eRCMvYggyPpic.twitter.com/XQialzQMol — DC (@DCComics) August 31, 2021

"DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access," Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said. "This year, we're taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content."

All fans are welcome to an ALL-NEW EPIC STREAMING EVENT celebrating everything DC. Join us for #DCFanDome at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on October 16 💥



PLUS calling all kids and families! Meet us in the DC Multiverse at #DCKidsFanDome. pic.twitter.com/sFl0DNDn5m — DC (@DCComics) August 31, 2021

While the event will be having panels for numerous comic book releases including the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One Shot and an update on the Milestone Universe, Batman Fear State and Wonder Woman Historia among others, along with video game tie-ins of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights, there is a whole host of movies and TV series that are going to bring a lot of attention to the event.

Here are the official lists of what will be coming to the online event:

MOVIES: An exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content for DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

TELEVISION: An exclusive look at HBO Max's Peacemaker, DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader. New looks at returning HBO Max favorites Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Phantoms. Looks at new seasons of The CW's Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix's Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl.

There is a lot to unpack there, but top of many people's lists will be the new The Batman trailer, which arrives just after supposed test screening reactions began appearing online, as well as new footage from Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and The Flash, while James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker and Batman: Caped Crusade will be high points of the TV list.

DC FanDome will be available for streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, meaning that unlike regular conventions there should be no reason why anyone who wants to watch can't get involved. The FanDome shop will be selling exclusive merchandise both during and in the lead-up to the event, and for comic-book newcomers, or those just looking to revisit some older titles, the company's digital comic service, DC Universe Infinite will be releasing over 300 titles for free to those registering, including Flashpoint and - in a first for Infinite - the opening volume of Neil Gaiman's Sandman.