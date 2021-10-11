DC Fandome in 2020 was a great success and gave DC fans plenty to look forward. 2021 saw the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Superman & Lois, and The Suicide Squad. These were only a few of the movies and TV shows shown off at DC Fandome last year. The event this year could be even bigger as DC has an impressive lineup of content ready to be previewed along with many incredible guests who are coming to show it off.

DC fans are going to have an overload of first looks at many of DC's upcoming projects. Here is every big movie and TV show coming to DC Fandome 2021

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the upcoming sequel to Aquaman, which was an immense success at the box office. James Wan is returning to direct and Jason Mamoa is also returning as the titular hero. Other returning actors include Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Stewart as Orm Marius, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Not much has been revealed in terms of story as of yet but the film is currently in production. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 16, 2022.

The Batman

This could be the biggest panel for DC Fandome as the release for The Batman is coming relatively soon. The Batman will see Robert Pattinson taking on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman with Matt Reeves coming in to direct. Pattinson himself even teased something big coming to DC Fandome, including a new look at Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman. The rest of the cast includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

A trailer was released at last year's Fandome event and it broke the internet. The trailer promises a dark turn on Batman with brutal violence and a haunting Gotham. However, this film will not take place in the main DCEU and will be in its own universe entirely. The Batman is set to fly into theaters on March 4, 2022.

Black Adam

Black Adam will see Dwayne Johnson taking on the role of the titular anti-hero. The character is an ancient Egyptian who became imprisoned for 5,000 years after being corrupted by the power of Shazam. In addition to Black Adam's first appearance, it was announced that Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America.

The Justice Society includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Piers Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Jaume Collett-Serra is set to direct with a script written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. There's a good chance we could see a first look at footage for this film at Fandome, but nothing is confirmed. Black Adam will debut in theaters on July 29, 2022.

The CW Universe

The CW's ArrowVerse is still continuing its gigantic universe of DC content. At DC Fandome, fans of these shows can check out panels, highlighting what to expect in the upcoming seasons. These shows include Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, and Supergirl. Supergirl is entering its sixth and final season.

DC League of Super-Pets

Speaking of Dwayne Johnson, he will also be appearing in this, although in an animated form. DC's League of Super-Pets is an upcoming animated film featuring many of the iconic pets from DC comics. The stars will be Johnson as Krypto, Superman's dog, and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman's Dog. The rest of the impressive voice cast includes Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Jameela Jamil, Keanu Reeves, and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor. This film will be released on May 20, 2022.

DMZ

DMZ is an upcoming series from Ava Duvernay. This limited series will be four episodes and is based on the DC/Vertigo comic book of the same name. The story takes place in a future where America is in a deep civil war and Manhattan has been destroyed, leaving it as a demilitarized zone (DMZ) that's isolated from the rest of the world.

Rosario Dawson stars as Alma Ortega, an intrepid and fierce medic who journeys into New York to find her lost son. The cast also includes Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddie Miyares, and Jordan Preston Carter. There is no release date yet, but DMZ will be released as an HBO Max exclusive.

Doom Patrol

DC's most bizarre show is already in its third season and will be past the halfway point by the time DC Fandome occurs. However, there will still be a panel showcasing Season 3 of this series. Doom Patrol is currently streaming on HBO Max.

The Flash

The Flash is finally in production and on the way. After years of development, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, will be coming from director Andy Muschietti. This film is adapted from the popular Flashpoint comic book where Barry Allen goes back in time to save his mother and ends up disrupting the timeline.

The Flash is going to be a massive DC film as it will also see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Sasha Calle is also going to debut as Supergirl. The Flash is expected to land in theaters on November 4, 2022.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn, the animated series, is entering its third season. This series has become a fan favorite as it is completely crude and hilarious, but it also gives an introspective look into the character of Harley Quinn, voiced by Kaley Cuoco. The relationship between Quinn and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) is another element that fans want to see more of. Season 3 doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but we could find out more at Fandome.

Peacemaker

Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad (directed by Gunn) starring John Cena, reprising his role from the film. The series also features members of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) team, who turned on her in the movie. In addition to Cena, the cast includes Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Nhut Lee. The series will feature eight episodes and will premiere on HBO Max in January 2022.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam is returning in the upcoming sequel Fury of the Gods. Zachary Levi is returning as the title hero with David F. Sandberg returning as well to direct. Also returning are Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Honsou. Newcomers to this series are Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren as Daughters of Atlas. There aren't many story details yet, but the film is expected to be released on June 2, 2023.

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth debuted this summer on Netflix and quickly was renewed for a second season. Season 2 will be highlighted at DC Fandome. This series is based on a DC comic that takes place in an apocalyptic world where majority of the human population has been wiped out by a disease called The Sick. This also leads to the emergence of hybrid babies that are part-human, part-animal. Season 2 has no current release date, but it is on the way.

Titans

Titans is in the midst of its third season and DC Fandome will take place right before the season finale. This panel will most likely give fans a tease of the finale while also hinting at what could be coming in future seasons. Titans is streaming on HBO Max and is darker take on many of the younger superheroes of the DC universe.