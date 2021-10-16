This year's DC FanDome is DC's free, global virtual fan event featuring a live webcast and activities, for one day only, where they will showcase their biggest movies, games, shows, comics and more and get up close and personal with the people behind the characters and worlds we love. With exclusive reveals, behind the scenes looks, fan celebrations and can't-miss moments, catch all the action! It's streaming on DC FanDome's Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels as well as on DCFanDome.com. You can check out the YouTube stream below.

What's in store for every big movie and TV show coming to DC FanDome 2021? Tune in and find out! From Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, The CW Universe to DC League of Super Pets and Superman & Lois, just to name a few.

Filmmakers and stars will introduce and discuss the new films and series. Expect a trailer for Peacemaker, as John Cena and James Gunn will discuss their HBO Max spin-off of The Suicide Squad.﻿﻿ They'll be joined by the cast including Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma. We can expect the Erie's to launch in January 2022.

Another trailer that we are sure to see is Matt Reeves' The Batman. Director Matt Reeves will be joined by Robert Pattinson and Catwoman Zoë Kravitz to talk about the all new Gotham. The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Dwayne Johnson will be joined by co-stars Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge to give us the lowdown on Black Adam. Black Adam will debut in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Johnson will show us a first-look for League of Super-Pets, the upcoming animated film featuring many of the iconic pets from DC comics. The stars will be Johnson as Krypto, Superman's dog, and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman's Dog. The rest of the impressive voice cast includes Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Jameela Jamil, Keanu Reeves, and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor. This film will be released on May 20, 2022.

Zachary Levi will be on hand to dish on Shazam! Fury of the Gods.﻿

Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are giving us our first footage for {Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 16, 2022}.

DCTV announcements will be presented by the stars themselves, including, The Flash's Grant Gustin and Candice Patton, Superman & Lois} cast will be joining with Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, and Alex Garfin, Matt Bomer will be representing for Doom Patrol, Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, and Camrus Johnson, Supergirl's Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Katie McGrath, Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan, Jesse Rath, Chris Wood, Staz Nair, Peta Sergeant, Nicole Maines, and David Harewood and Naomi} creator Ava DuVernay and star Kaci Walfall.

Bruce Timm will be joined by Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams to tell us more about the series Batman: Caped Crusader. Ron Funches and Kaley Cuoco will introduce the Harley Quinn animated series. We'll get a taste of the second season of Sweet Tooth, as well.

Sneak peeks for the new DC Animated Films Injustice and Catwoman: Hunted can also be expected!

2021's DC FanDome begins at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and on DC FanDome's official website.