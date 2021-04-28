Mark your calendars, DC fans as DC FanDome is returning this October. The announcement comes following a very successful event last year, which was the first of its kind put on by Warner Bros. In the absence of San Diego Comic-Con, the studio took matters into its own hands. Now, it seems this is poised to become an annual tradition. And, if it's like last year's event, all of the panels, announcements and entertainment can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

The second DC FanDome event will take place on Saturday, October 16. "Mark your calendars, DC fans. Request the day off work, if necessary. Do whatever you need to do to join us on October 16, 2021 because you're not going to want to miss it," DC said in its announcement. No further details were revealed at this time. A brief teaser was released along with the announcement, set to the iconic Superman theme music. Beyond that, it remains to be seen what DC has planned for the second installment. But with quite a few DC projects coming down the pipeline over the next few years, it could prove to be a huge day for fans.

Unlike most conventions, which are expensive, require travel and don't broadcast big reveals online, DC FanDome was free and accessible to all online. The schedule was jam-packed full of panels, covering comics, video games, movies, TV and more. Big trailers were dropped. News was shared. And it was all made available online right away. That made a big splash online, as DC says the event garnered more than 22 million views across 220 counties. And that doesn't even account for the many millions who watched trailers for movies like The Batman or games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The announcement of a second event does raise some questions though. San Diego Comic-Con is expected to return to in-person events later this year, with an event scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend. If Warner Bros. continues with DC FanDome, that could mean DC properties will have a much smaller presence at SDCC and other conventions in the future. This also could pave the way for Disney to start a Marvel-centric convention as well, be it online or in person. The Marvel brand is certainly strong enough to sustain it and Disney already has Star Wars Celebration, as well as D23, in the rotation. Again, such a move would seemingly hurt SDCC and other cons.

As far as projects that will likely be covered at the event, The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Wonder Woman 3, Aquaman 2 and Shazam: Fury of the Gods are all on the way. On the TV side, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Titans and more are happening over on HBO Max, plus the ArrowVerse is still going strong on The CW. Video games such as Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League also seem like safe bets. Not to mention any surprise announcements that might be in store. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via DCComics.com.