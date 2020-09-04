The global lockdown has forced the comics industry to attempt to replace their various annual comic book conventions with digital gatherings, and the results have been largely uninspiring. But the DC FanDome virtual event that Warner Bros. pulled off last month managed to become a huge success, and now, according to what Ann Sarnoff, head of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group told Variety, the company is looking into ways of making money off the enterprise.

"After Fandome we saw viewership of our DC movies pop on HBO Max. We're using all our businesses to drive new businesses. It's clear we have a very big fan base that wants to stay very connected to us. We're going to keep doing it in the spirit of super-serving fans and then see if there's a way to monetize it."

According to reported statistics, DC FanDome, which was a 24-hour online event featuring news about the latest DC Comics and media projects, interviews with celebrities attached to those projects, and a celebration of DC's global fan following, the event had 22 million people from all over the world tuning in to watch the live stream. DC FanDome was one of the trending topics on social media before, during, and after the live stream for many days, and the various trailers that were released during the event were watched over 150 million times.

With such impressive numbers, it is natural for Warner to want to look into aways of earning revenue from the event. In the past, DC properties had been a part of the traditional Comic-Con events held at physical locations, where the company had to fight for attention alongside Marvel and other competitors.

Hosting a physical convention on the scale of DC FanDome would not have been economically feasible. Holding the event virtually dramatically reduced costs, and allowed DC fans from all over the world to be part of a shared experience. That is why the President of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Gregorian and Blair Rich indicated recently that such kinds of virtual conventions will continue to be held in the coming years alongside physical ones.

"There's a place for both. I don't think one negates the other. I just think that under the circumstances that we were in we were able to come up with a solution for how to stay connected with our fans."

DC Comics has been going through some rough times recently, with the DCEU fighting a losing battle against the MCU juggernaut, and the comics department seeing massive layoffs after the company was bought by Warner. The DC FanDome event helped remind fans that DC still had a lot of interesting content that is getting readied for release in the coming years, and that feeling of optimism was shared by fans the world over as they gasped over the new trailer for The Batman or viewed the new footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League for the umpteenth time. This news comes from Variety.