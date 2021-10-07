A new trailer for DC FanDome has been released ahead of the big event on Oct. 16. Like last year, the plan is for tons of new trailers, sneak peeks, and other surprises to be unveiled, and pretty much every big project in the works at DC will be explored. Among them is the upcoming superhero movie Black Adam, which introduces Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the DCEU as the titular character. You can check out the DC FanDome teaser below.

In the footage, fans can catch a glimpse at The Rock in character in the Black Adam movie. The moment is brief, but it does provide our first real look at the character. We have seen many pieces of fan art and other teases of Johnson in the role, but there's nothing quite like getting an actual peek at the superhero in action. The moment has been captured by fans and shared online with many already feeling much more stoked to see more from Black Adam at DC FanDome. Another shot from the clip reveals our first peek at Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

A brief glimpse at #BlackAdam's suit pic.twitter.com/7WAbNwAQGA — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 7, 2021

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Black Adam using a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Considered to be a spinoff from Shazam!, the movie features the debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam. He's joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz.

"It's an ensemble piece, Black Adam," Brosnan recently told Collider. "You have Dwayne [Johnson], who's at the pinnacle of his fame and fortune and success and popularity. He is magnificent as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there's four of us, so we became a strong quartet of actors. The writing was very good. There was just enough beats. You just want three good beats. If you have three good scenes to hang your hat and your heart on, then you can make something of your days. For me, Black Adam had that."

"[That's] a wrap on Black Adam. Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically and mentally. Worth every second," The Rock said in July online when the shootw as wrapped. "Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Unvierse is changing."

DC FanDome is set to go down on Oct. 16. The event will be available on the FanDome website as well as the event's official channels on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Along with titles like Black Adam, other movies teased include The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, while shows like Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and The Flash will also be covered.

Meanwhile, Black Adam is set to be released in movie theaters on July 29, 2022. The project will more than likely be a success, given the interest that's already surrounding the movie. Chances are, we'll see The Rock back in the role for years to come.