Following the confirmation that Batman Forever star Val Kilmer will be featured at DC FanDome, the former Bruce Wayne actor teased putting on the "ol' bat suit" once again. When Kilmer had been reported to be a part of the virtual event this month, speculation began to run rampant online that his involvement may be due to a potential release of a Batman Forever Schumacher's Cut. Though he didn't address the Shumacher's Cut rumors, Kilmer did confirm his DC FanDome appearance by hinting that he just slip back into the black mask, cape, and cowl.

"Friends at Warner Bros. asked if I'd like to be a part of DC FanDome and I asked if it meant putting on the ol' bat suit. They said it's optional. Hmmm," Val Kilmer said in part with his Instagram post. He adds, "On August 22, join me and hundreds of the incredibly talented people that shape the DC Multiverse. We're here to celebrate everything DC and most important, all of you. What a fun way to help unite us all. Hope to see you."

Released in 1995, Batman Forever was the first Batman movie to be directed by Joel Schumacher. The movie also introduced Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne following Michael Keaton's exit from the project. This left some very big boots to fill, as Keaton was very acclaimed for his performance as the Dark Knight. Still, Kilmer also shined in the role, and although he'd only play Batman for a single movie, his performance is still fondly remembered by many DC fans. In addition to Keaton, the classic movie also starred Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face and Jim Carrey as the Riddler, also introducing Chris O'Donnell as Dick Grayson.

Earlier this summer, it had been reported that there was a "Schumacher Cut" of Batman Forever hidden somewhere in the depths of the Warner Bros. vault. According to the rumors, the original cut would have been darker and less campy than what was seen in theaters. Warner Bros. reps have also noted that an extended cut of Batman Forever does exist, although there were no plans to release the alternate version. It's also unclear if all of the deleted footage has even survived after 25 years, although several cut scenes have been included on the movie's home video releases. Sadly, Schumacher passed away in June, so the release of any kind of Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever would have to be completed without his direct involvement.

In any case, the DC FanDome event is going to bring about many major updates for several upcoming DC projects. Filmmaker Matt Reeves has also teased new information about The Batman, which will present the next big screen version of the Dark Knight when Robert Pattinson stars in the movie as the new Bruce Wayne. For longtime fans of Batman, it's going to be interesting to see what Kilmer has in store at FanDome as well. You can learn more about the event at DC's website.