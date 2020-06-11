Warner Bros. and their DC properties are reportedly going to skip the San Diego [email protected] event in favor of their own exclusive event later this summer. Comic-Con International just released a few more details about their upcoming virtual version of the annual event, though not much was given away aside from the official dates. Now, it's beginning to look like some studios will be doing their own thing.

Marvel Studios had already planned on taking this year off from San Diego Comic-Con after tearing the roof off the place last year. Now, it seems DC Films and Warner Bros. will be skipping it too. The "DC-centric multimedia virtual fan experience" will be held one month later than Comic-Con on August 22nd and is called "DC FanDome". According to sources, the event will only "be accessible for only 24 hours, starting at 10 am PDT."

The DC FanDome event will reportedly include announcements from "WB Games, Film, TV and comics." Current titles expected to be present at the event include, "The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman 1984." In terms of the Wonder Woman sequel, the date of the event seems strange since the movie will have been in theaters for 10 days at that point in time. Footage from some of the other titles mentioned will reportedly be shown at the event, though it has not yet been officially confirmed as of this writing. This could be a rather large blow to Comic-Con International who has been trying to hype their virtual event for the past few weeks.

It seems likely that James Gunn could have a short teaser for The Suicide Squad land during SDCC, even though it doesn't hit theaters until the following summer. Gunn has been hard at work editing the project from his home during quarantine. As for Matt Reeves' The Batman, or the Black Adam movie, it's doubtful that we'll see anything, other than possible looks at concept art, which should still be exciting. Zack Snyder's Justice League could end up being the real winner of the event, especially if the trailer is already to roll by that point.

San Diego Comic-Con was forced to cancel the annual event for the first time in 50 years. Other conventions have similarly followed suit. With that being said, it's beginning to look like Star Wars Celebration could still happen, which is also in August. Disneyland, which is right across the street from where the Celebration is held, is planning on reopening July 17th. It's going to be interesting to see what San Diego Comic-Con is able to pull off with their virtual event this year, along with who will be on board to support them during this weird and unprecedented time. The Geeks Worldwide were the first to announce the exclusive Warner Bros. and DC event.