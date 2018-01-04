There's a new head of DC Films at Warner Bros. and he's not who you might expect. Following the disappointment of Justice League, it was reported that the studio was going to shake things up a bit and restructure the way in which their DC movies are made. As part of that, they've decided to hire a new person to take charge of DC Films. It's being reported that Walter Hamada, producer of IT, is the man who's been tapped to take the reins on future DC movies.

Walter Hamada will serve as president of DC film production, replacing Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who previously headed up the operation. The new report notes that Johns, a comic book writer turned studio head, will still be a key part of the operation as president and chief creative officer. He will reportedly "work closely" with Hamada in his new capacity. Here's what head of Warner Bros. Toby Emmerich had to say about the movie in a statement.

"Walter is creative, resourceful, and committed to excellence, and will bring those qualities to his oversight of our superhero films. I'm confident Walter and Geoff, working with our filmmaking partners, will deliver films that will resonate with both broad global audiences as well as DC fanboys and fangirls."

The fact that there's a new head of DC Films at Warner Bros. isn't at all surprising. Wonder Woman may have been a massive critical and commercial success, but that's proved to be the outlier for the DCEU so far. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad both made money at the box office, but were thrashed by critics. Justice League, which had the impossible task of following Wonder Woman, went through a troublesome and very expensive production, which resulted in lukewarm reviews and fan response. Most importantly, the movie has dramatically underperformed, bringing in just $651.1 million to date.

As for Walter Hamada? He's worked for the last decade at New Line, a division of Warner Bros., and has an outstanding track record as a producer there. He was a key figure in getting The Conjuring made and helped get the spin-offs, such as Annabelle: Creation, in motion. To date, The Conjuring movies have made more than $1 billion. He also was a key figure in getting the IT remake made, which was a massive critical success and outgrossed Justice League, bringing in $698 million worldwide. The big difference? That movie was made for $35 million. Hamada may not be as familiar with DC, but he's got an excellent track record.

It's said that Walter Hamada will oversee any comic book movies that Warner Bros. decides to make in the future, DC or otherwise. He also has a great relationship with Aquaman director James Wan. Variety reports that Courtenay Valenti, producer of the Harry Potter movies, will continue to serve as president of production at Warner Bros., in addition to Diane Nelson, who will still serve as DC Entertainment chief.