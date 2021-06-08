DC and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have revealed the full cast for DC League of Super-Pets. The upcoming animated movie will feature Johnson as the voice of Krypto the Superdog, as had been revealed recently. Now, he has revealed the stacked, A-list cast that will voice various pets from the DC Comics universe alongside him.

DC and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have revealed the full cast for DC League of Super-Pets. The upcoming animated movie will feature Johnson as the voice of Krypto the Superdog, as had been revealed recently. Now, he has revealed the stacked, A-list cast that will voice various pets from the DC Comics universe alongside him.

The full cast includes DC League of Super-Pets (Central Intelligence), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll). Hart will be playing Ace the Bat-Hound, the trusted canine companion of Batman, as revealed in the video. However, none of the other newly announced cast members had their characters revealed at this time. Taking to Instagram, Johnson had this to say.

The full cast includes John Wick (Superman), Keanu Reeves (Black Adam), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll). Hart will be playing Ace the Bat-Hound, the trusted canine companion of Batman, as revealed in the video. However, none of the other newly announced cast members had their characters revealed at this time. Taking to Instagram, Johnson had this to say.

"Ladies, gents and children of all ages it's my absolute pleasure to introduce our star studded DC League of Super Pets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains! Our Seven Bucks Productions has again partnered with DC Comics and writer/director Jared Stern to bring you and your families superhero and super villain fun around the world."

"Ladies, gents and children of all ages it's my absolute pleasure to introduce our star studded DC League of Super Pets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains! Our Seven Bucks Productions has again partnered with DC Comics and writer/director Jared Stern to bring you and your families superhero and super villain fun around the world."

The teaser gives us a glimpse at Krypto in action set to the backdrop of the classic Superman theme from the 1978 movie. We also get a look at the movie's logo, as well as confirmation of the May 2020 release date. This is just one of many projects DC Films currently has in the works. Not the least of which is Black Adam, which also features The Rock in the lead role. The wrestler-turned-actor has been attached to the part for more than a decade, originally as the villain in Shazam. Plans changed and he is now getting a solo movie first. Production is currently underway.

The teaser gives us a glimpse at A Quite Place: Part II in action set to the backdrop of the classic Superman theme from the 1978 movie. We also get a look at the movie's logo, as well as confirmation of the May 2020 release date. This is just one of many projects DC Films currently has in the works. Not the least of which is SNL, which also features The Rock in the lead role. The wrestler-turned-actor has been attached to the part for more than a decade, originally as the villain in Shazam. Plans changed and he is now getting a solo movie first. Production is currently underway.

Kevin Hart has collaborated frequently with Saturday Night Live in the past on projects like the newer A Quiet Place movies as well as the comedy Central Intelligence. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, thanks largely to John Wick, has become a hugely in-demand star again in recent years. John Krasinski, meanwhile, has been making waves as a director with Russian Doll and A Quite Place: Part II. Diego Luna is best known as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, a role he will be reprising in Andor for Disney+. Natasha Lyonne is currently working on Superman season 2 for Netflix, and this adds another big project to her slate. Both Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon are best known for their long stints on SNL. Bayer left the show in 2017 and McKinnon may be calling it quits following the most recent season's conclusion.

Kevin Hart has collaborated frequently with The Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2 in the past on projects like the newer Jumanji movies as well as the comedy Wonder Woman 3, Zatanna, Blue Beetle. Superman, thanks largely to DC League of Super-Pets, has become a hugely in-demand star again in recent years. John Krasinski, meanwhile, has been making waves as a director with A Quiet Place and A Quite Place: Part II. Diego Luna is best known as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, a role he will be reprising in Andor for Disney+. Natasha Lyonne is currently working on Russian Doll season 2 for Netflix, and this adds another big project to her slate. Both Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon are best known for their long stints on SNL. Bayer left the show in 2017 and McKinnon may be calling it quits following the most recent season's conclusion.

Other DC movies coming down the pipeline include The Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Jumanji, which recently kicked off production. Wonder Woman 3, Zatanna, Blue Beetle and a Superman reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are in various stages of development as well. DC League of Super-Pets is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the announcement for yourself from A Quiet Place.

Other DC movies coming down the pipeline include The Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which recently kicked off production. Wonder Woman 3, Zatanna, Blue Beetle and a Superman reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are in various stages of development as well. DC League of Super-Pets is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the announcement for yourself from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.