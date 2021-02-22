James Gunn jokingly declares the viral Thanos video has ruined his chances of making his DC and Marvel crossover movie. Over the weekend, a video went viral of a child running up and kicking a Thanos impersonator in the head while Captain America and Iron Man look on. As it turns out, a man in a Batman suit was the only one to come to the Thanos' defense. The video appears to be at an event for children, with the superheroes interacting with their young audience.

I finally start working on my dream Marvel-DC cinematic crossover & some bastard leaks footage on the first day of shooting. So uncool. pic.twitter.com/FIPK7fGKIH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 20, 2021

In the video, one very young Marvel Cinematic Universe fan saw an opportunity to do what Thor originally could not. The unidentified kid runs up as the Thanos impersonator is on the ground and kicks him in the head, while another child comes running up behind him to do the same. DC character Batman is trying to protect Thanos from the unruly children as the men dressed as Iron Man and Captain America look stunned in the background. James Gunn used the opportunity to make a pretty solid joke. "I finally start working on my dream Marvel-DC cinematic crossover & some bastard leaks footage on the first day of shooting. So uncool," said the director.

For the record, James Gunn is not making a Marvel and DC cinematic crossover movie, though there are more than likely a lot of fans who would love to see that happen on the big screen someday. As of this writing, the original video of Thanos getting kicked in the head as been watched nearly 10 million times and a lot of people are trying to figure out why Batman is hanging out with the MCU characters. Regardless, it's a video you need to watch more than a few times to soak everything in.

The children at this particular get together didn't really care about Batman not being a part of the MCU. Instead, they were focused on exacting their revenge on the Mad Titan. It's unclear why the man in the costume was on the ground in the first place, but the children were more than willing to prove that you don't always need superpowers to take down evil. Sometimes a perfectly timed kick to the head will suffice, which the poor guy in the Thanos costume learned the hard way.

The video also shows just how serious younger fans take their comic book movies. Thanos did some horrible things, like killing Gamora and Vision, while turning half of the universe to dust at the same time. Iron Man even sacrificed his life to bring the Mad Titan down, which saddened even grown fans. So, it's really no wonder why these kids have a hatred of the giant purple villain. Let's just hope that costume had some extra head protection in it, because that kid had some serious force behind that kick. You can see the viral Thanos kicking video above, thanks to James Gunn's official Twitter account.