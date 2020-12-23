James Gunn has an epic Marvel and DC dream crossover for a team project. Gunn has been behind the camera for a lot of movies over the years, but it was the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise that blasted him into the stratosphere. After a pretty big falling out with Disney in 2018, he started negotiating with Warner Bros. and DC. Gunn was given access to do whatever he wanted with DC and chose to work on The Suicide Squad, which will open in theaters next summer.

Disney and James Gunn were able to settle their differences and he will be back to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which means he will have directed movies for both DC and Warner Bros. The director has made it abundantly clear that he loves working for both studios, but a fan just asked him a pretty difficult question, which is: "What would be your dream Marvel and DC crossover-team up project?" Gunn replied quite quickly with a pretty epic answer: "King Shark, Rocket, Weasel, & Groot."

While seeing King Shark, Rocket, Weasel, and Groot on the screen together would be amazing for fans, it will likely never happen. It also seems that James Gunn has given this dream project some thought since he came up with his answer so quickly. Marvel and DC fans love to argue over who has the best heroes and who has had a better run at the box office. This is nothing new, and has gone on for decades, thanks to the comics. However, it seems that the whole world would be open to a crossover with King Shark, Rocket, Weasel, and Groot.

James Gunn often interacts with fans on social media, and today seems to be one of those days. He was also asked what happened to his hair, which is now gray. "Marvel and DC fans going at each other," the director jokingly replied. Another fan wanted to do know about using the songs from his movies "live" while filming, to which he revealed, "Yes, always. And (with Tyler Bates on Guardians 1 & 2 and John Murphy on The Suicide Squad) we pre-record the score for selected scenes and play that on set as well." Not a lot of directors choose to go this route on set, but music is obviously a big deal for Gunn.

James Gunn was also asked why he chose Bradley Cooper to portray Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy. The director revealed a little story about a former Marvel Studios executive who wondered the same thing because it cost so much money and you can't really tell that it's him. Gunn says he chose Cooper because he's "good actor," which seems to be what most people are going for when they hire an actor to portray someone on screen. You can check out the dream team up crossover list above, thanks to the official James Gunn Twitter account.

Yes, always. And (with Tyler Bates on Guardians 1 & 2 and John Murphy on The Suicide Squad) we pre-record the score for selected scenes and play that on set as well. https://t.co/8YmedzQcb9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2020

When there’s dialogue, I, the camera crew, & any actors or others who want or need to be influenced by the music as we play it on set use earbuds. If there’s no dialogue we blast it for everyone to hear. The crew loves it - at least they do the 1st 500 times we play it. https://t.co/rfuzV9azSC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2020

Marvel and DC fans going at each other. 👨🏻‍🦳 https://t.co/P7N1t9v2jg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2020

One exec - who is no longer with Marvel Studios/Disney - saw an early cut & said “Why did we pay money for Bradley Cooper if he doesn’t even sound like Bradley Cooper!?” I was like, we hired him because he’s a great ACTOR. That’s the point! He’s creating a CHARACTER! https://t.co/TzW7IMQ4gB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 22, 2020