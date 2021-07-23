Shortly after Megan Fox revealed her desire to join a major comic book movie franchise, Poison Ivy started to trend on social media with fans rooting for her to play the supervillain in the DCEU. Speaking with The Washington Post this week, Fox addressed where she'd like to see her acting career take her next. Citing her lifelong appreciation of comic books, the actress said she'd be up for joining either the Marvel or DC movie universes, though she didn't name any specific roles.

Leave it to the internet to step in at this point. There is certainly no shortage of roles for fans to choose from when it comes to imagining which character might be best suited for Fox, but the most consensus seems to be that she'd be a good Poison Ivy. Some are even more sold on this potential casting choice after imagining Megan Fox's Poison Ivy sharing the screen with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in the DCEU.

"Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Megan Fox as Poison Ivy... That's powerful casting," writes one fan, including photos of the actresses alongside artwork of the supervillains.

In response to the tweet, another fan agrees by adding, "megan fox needs to be poison ivy. she was treated like trash by hollywood and needs a comeback. she is a dc comics fan, she has a crush on margot robbie (who plays Harley Quinn- Poison Ivy's love interest), she has done action movies before."

"I see a lot of people wanting her to play poison ivy and I'm just saying if we see margot robbie and Megan fox playing Harley and ivy together I'm gonna..." posted someone else, including photo of Jared Leto's Joker screaming.

Calling for Fox to play Poison Ivy in a Gotham City Sirens movie, another person posted fan art of Fox in the role and tweeted: "Megan Fox would be a perfect Poison Ivy. Gotham City Sirens let's gooooooo."

It's not outside of the realm of possibility that we'll see Megan Fox's Poison Ivy teaming up with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn on the big screen. Robbie similarly wants to see the pair team up, perhaps in the Gotham City Sirens movie that can't seem to make its way out of development hell. In May, Robbie said she has personally been pleading with Warner Bros. to bring in Poison Ivy, and she'll keep it up if that's what the fans want to see.

"Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.' I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun. So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry," Robbie said, per Den of Geek.

In a separate interview with PrideSource, Robbie also said of the Ivy/Harley relationship: "If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they're actually sexually involved as a couple. I've been trying to-I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I'm looking to explore that on screen."

With Fox's interest in doing a superhero movie public knowledge, it could just be a matter of time before she's in the DCEU. Not everyoneis sold on the idea, but clearly, there are many who'd be happy to see her as Poison Ivy alongside Margot Robbie in Gotham City Sirens. You can see what others are saying about the possibility on Twitter.

