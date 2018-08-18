Director Alfonso Cuarón, who is best known for directing movies such as Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, reportedly met with Warner Bros. a few months ago over the possibility of having him helm an upcoming DC movie. Unfortunately, according to the report, nothing came out of this meeting, and Cuarón does not have any interest in directing a DC movie in the near future.

Cuarón has had a truly remarkable career as a writer and director. Over the years, he has earned a total of 6 Oscar nominations, winning two of those Oscars for Gravity in 2014. In addition to Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Cuarón has received quite a bit of recognition for his work in movies like Children of Men, Pan's Labyrinth, and Y Tu Mamá También. His track record is impeccable and he tends to only work on higher-class movies, so it would make sense why DC wanted him to direct a movie for them. It would also make sense why Cuarón turned them down, simply due to the bad vibe DC movies have received lately.

Arguably, the most likely reason for Cuarón being considered by DC and Warner Bros. is because Warner Bros. in a way considers him a franchise saver. After Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets disappointed audiences by being simply way too long and too to-the-book, Warner Bros. sacked director Christopher Columbus and brought on Alfonso Cuarón for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Cuarón added new tones to the franchise, redefining a number of the characters and locations in order to make the movie more appealing to moviegoers rather than just to the people who read the book. Though Cuarón did not return for any later Harry Potter movies, the changes that he made to the franchise stuck around, including his darker tone, the new appearance for Hogwarts, and the new looks for a few of the characters. Had Cuarón not been brought on board for The Prisoner of Azkaban, it's quite possible that the Harry Potter series would not have continued on as the incredibly successful franchise that it is today.

Warner Bros. were more than likely hoping that Cuarón could get them out of a hole again, this time with the DCEU. Many of the people at Warner Bros. have tried to make the new DC franchise dark and gritty, yet their attempts thus far have been disappointing to a majority of audiences, with the dark look of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice making the overall movie unappealing. Alfonso Cuarón, on the other hand, has proven that he is fantastic at bringing dark elements to movies, while still making the movie entertaining and appealing.

While it would have been great to have seen Alfonso Cuarón helm a DC movie, particularly one based around a Batman character like Nightwing or Batgirl, we can't really blame Cuarón for turning the offer down, as reported by Mario-F Robles. The DCEU has gained a bad track record over the past few years, and Cuarón likely doesn't want that to hurt his currently fantastic record. Hopefully in a few years, should Warner Bros. successfully step up the quality of the DCEU, Cuarón will reconsider their offer.