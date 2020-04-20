Warner Bros. has done some shuffling with its release calendar and several high-profile DC Comics adaptations have been delayed, including The Batman. Due to current events, most productions have been shut down and movie theaters around the world remain closed for the time being, which has affected studios in a big way. As a result, DC Films is readjusting its plans, with Shazam 2 also moving back. But The Flash will be speeding in a little earlier than expected.

The studio has revealed that The Batman is now set to open on October 1, 2021. The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, had originally been scheduled to open in late June. Director Matt Reeves had been filming in London prior to production being halted temporarily. Reeves previously said that they had completed roughly 25 percent of filming. Rather than rush things along, it seems Warner Bros. is content to give Reeves more time. The Batman will now open two months after James Gunn's The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

Elsewhere, Shazam 2 has been delayed significantly as well. The superhero sequel had been announced for April 1, 2022. Instead, Zachary Levi will now be seen back as the red-costumed hero on November 4, 2022. David F. Sandberg is set to return as director. The good news is that The Flash movie, which has been delayed several times during its tenure in development hell, will now arrive a month early. The movie is dated for June 3, 2022. It had previously been slated for July 1, 2022. IT and IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti is set to direct, with Ezra Miller still attached to star as Barry Allen.

Hollywood has been forced to react on the fly as the situation at hand has been rapidly evolving and difficult to predict. Most of this summer's major movies have been delayed to much later in the year, if not into 2021. Wonder Woman 1984 was forced to move back to August 14. However, there is still some doubt as to whether or not Warner Bros. will be able to open the movie on that date. It will depend on if theaters are open or not, and whether or not people are going to theaters like they used to. Big blockbusters depend on a certain amount of box office to be financially viable, so this is probably going to be a play it by ear situation.

Warner Bros. also delayed a couple of other major upcoming projects, including The Many Saints of Newark, The Sopranos prequel movie. It is now set for March 12, 2021, shifting back from September of this year. The studio's untitled Elvis movie has also been pushed back from October 1, 2021, to November 5, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.