In an interesting turn of events, HBO Max will be keeping a selection of DC movies available. It was announced earlier this month that quite a few titles centered on characters in the DC universe would be leaving the streaming service mere weeks after its initial launch. The powers that be took note, it would seem, and have amended the situation. For now at least.

According to multiple reports, a selection of DC movies will be available on the streaming service through December. This includes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder WomanSuicide Squad, Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, Superman Unbound and the Watchmen. The previous announcement of titles that would be leaving the service also included Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Losers. It seems those movies will still be departing come July 1.

This is significant as DC is one of the major hubs featured on HBO Max. While the streaming service plays host to a number of animated DC movies, as well as shows like Batwoman and Doom Patrol, losing the box office hits and beloved classics would have been a major blow. This certainly helps soften the blow a bit. After initial reports surfaced, a spokesperson explained that HBO Max will have a rotating selection of DC movies to choose from.

"We have a collection of DC films that will rotate on the platform. We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August. And I have just confirmed that the batch that is on right now will be returning."

WarnerMedia, the massive conglomerate that was formed when Warner Bros. and AT&T merged, is seeking to compete with the likes of Netflix in the streaming game. HBO Max enters a marketplace that also includes Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and, in the very near future, Peacock. That makes marquee, exclusive content key. DC is one of the strongest brands under the WarnerMedia umbrella and it stands to reason they would want to highlight that on the service. To confuse matters a bit, the company also has the standalone DC Universe streaming service. Though evidence continues to mount that the niche service will not have a long lifespan.

Several original projects based on DC properties are in the works for HBO Max. Chief amongst them is the Snyder Cut of Justice League, which is set to arrive in 2021 and will see Zack Snyder complete his version of the 2017 movie. A Green Lantern TV show is also in development, as well as a Justice League Dark series produced by J.J. Abrams. Both of those projects have been in development as movies for years but have yet to get off the ground as features. This news was previously reported by Deadline.