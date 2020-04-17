Michael Shannon finds the Zack Snyder and DC fallout to be a disappointment. The actor worked with Snyder on Man of Steel, playing General Zod. Snyder later left Justice League due to a family tragedy after setting up the DCEU. While Man of Steel and Batman v Superman weren't the biggest hits with critics, DC fans seem to enjoy then quite a lot, with many of them on the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut team, tweeting about it endlessly. Michael Shannon isn't sure what happened with the whole situation. He had this to say.

"I love working with Zack Snyder and I think it's very sad - he's been through a lot of hardship recently - I don't know what happened with that whole DC thing... I think it's a shame. I mean, his vision for Man of Steel I thought was incredible. I don't know how that all went off the rails, but I think it's a shame."

Michael Shannon was also asked about the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The actor said he was not "aware of a Snyder Cut," but notes he's "sure it would be great." Zack Snyder has been teasing his original vision of the movie for over two years now and fans are anxious to see it. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut will suddenly trend out of nowhere just because fans are discussing it on social media, usually fueled by a new image the director shares on Vero. It happens quick and it happens often, which must be reassuring for Snyder.

Michael Shannon is just the latest actor to throw their support behind Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and more have shown their support on social media and in recent interviews. With that being said, it is believed that the director would need to conduct some reshoots before he was able to prepare his vision for wide release. Going even further, it's unclear if that will ever happen, or if Warner Bros. will even allow it to happen. Many fans are hoping that it will be complete and presented on HBO Max, which debuts next month.

At this point in time, the Snyder Cut of Justice League may have been overhyped past the point of no return. No matter how good it ends up being, there's no possible way that it will be able to live up to any of the hype or fix the DCEU, it's just impossible. Regardless, the fans still want to see what Zack Snyder originally wanted to show on the big screen and they want to see it now. Currently, with the whole entertainment industry on hold, it doesn't look like any work will be done to get it complete in the near future. The interview with Michael Shannon was originally conducted by JoBlo.