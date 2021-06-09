While some might question why it's taken this long, it seems Warner Bros. has realized that HBO Max can do for DC movies and shows what Disney+ has done for Marvel. While it was obviously always part of the agenda, WB chair Toby Emmerich has finally shed a little light on the company's plans for the future of DC projects on the streaming platform, and he has promises that it will be a "huge opportunity" for the comic book brand.

HBO Max provides a home for many WarnerMedia releases, such as Godzilla vs Kong and Zack Snyder's Justice League, and is also delivering DC Universe based series like Doom Patrol, Titans and Harley Quinn which are already well established. It now looks like this will be expanding in a big way, bringing more exclusive DC content in the form of movies based on minor characters to the platform like their Disney+/Marvel rivals. With the genre at a peak much greater than ever before, who could blame them.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Toby Emmerich said, "HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC. It allows us to make high-quality mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also crossing over stand-out characters from our bigger films into original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with Max gives our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more chances to enjoy more great stories with these beloved characters."

What the original content may look like is already starting to come together for fans, with various projects already at some stage of production.

The Suicide Squad's {Peacemaker TV show is currently part way through filming, with John Cena's character getting his own spin off from the movie, while other planned live-action series' include DC Super Hero High, Justice League Dark, Green Lantern and a spin-off from the yet to be released The Batman which centers on the GCPD. Other reports have suggested that plans could be underway to produce two exclusive movies each year, which would follow on from the news that the upcoming Batgirl, Static Shock and Blue Beetle movies will be finding their way into the HBO Max family eventually.

Just like Marvel have already started doing with Disney+, Warner are going to plunder the archives of DC's long history in order to make HBO Max the go to place for fans. With decades of lesser known characters to work with, it is not surprising that DC Films president Walter Hamada was quoted last year saying, "With every movie that we're looking at now, we are thinking, 'What's the potential Max spinoff?'"

While the last year has provided much uncertainty for the film industry, one thing that is almost guaranteed is that while superhero franchises have in the past always reached a point where they lull into insignificance, this current wave of success is only going one way and that is up. There have never been a better time to be a comic book geek, and it looks like there is no telling when the good times will end.