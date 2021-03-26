Ever since the release of Man of Steel, Zack Snyder has established himself as the most controversial director working in the superhero movie genre. With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's fans are now campaigning for Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to finish his Justice League trilogy with two more movies, as had been the original plan. In a recent interview, Snyder hinted that there are plenty of stories left to explore in potential Justice League sequels.

"There are some hints [about Justice League 2 and 3], but more I would say on a sort of teaser level to what would come. But this was really a big bite anyway, what we wanted to do for this first Justice League film. So there was a lot to get done in the first four hours, I felt like, and that was really all we shot. Though yes, there was a plan for more."

Despite being four hours long, Zack Snyder's Justice League is in many ways simply a primer for the true story of Snyder's planned trilogy, which only properly began at the end of the film, with the main villain Darkseid bringing his forces to Earth to personally enslave the planet. The next two movies in the trilogy would have seen Earth's heroes coming together to take on Darkseid, Superman becoming a brainwashed dictator, Batman dying, and humanity uniting to overthrow the alien interlopers. Unfortunately, Snyder goes on to admit there is very little chance that he will be returning to complete his DCEU trilogy.

"You can go and take a look and see the other two-movie arc that we had planned. Though I'll say they don't really apply exactly to where we ended up. That was done [and] written prior to Justice League, so this would be where we'd go from here if I was [doing another movie] - which, you know, there's clearly very little chance I would ever make another movie with the DCU - but if for whatever reason that happened, it would be a lot of the same elements, but probably a different storyline."

Despite the odds being low, Snyder seems willing to return to the DCEU if given the chance to finish his Justice League trilogy, something fans of the "Snyder Cut" have already started campaigning fervently for online. Whether their efforts bear fruit somewhere down the line with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League Parts 2 and 3 remains to be seen.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18.