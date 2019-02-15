The International Toy Fair is currently underway in New York City and DC has unveiled a cool new set of action figures. DC ¡Lucha Explosiva! takes some the most iconic superheroes and reimagines them in the world of Lucha Libre. Additionally, DC is working on a few other sets of action figures for their DC Prime series along with the DC Engines of Chaos statue series, which are all on display at the International Toy Fair.

DC ¡Lucha Explosiva! is an awesome and imaginative new universe that blends the action-packed world of Lucha Libre with iconic DC characters. Each 7" action figure is a Latin American-inspired reimagining of a popular DC Superhero or Super-Villain, complete with a unique character backstory rooted in Mexico's rich cultural history. Fans can create epic storylines while battling with the first wave of figures inspired by Batman, Deathstroke, Superman, Metallo II, Wonder Woman, and the Cheetah. Each of the new action figures will be available in stores starting in August of this year.

DC Prime is a new premium-grade 9" action figure line, which has been brought to life by artist Riccardo Federici and celebrated sculptor Wonil Song. Only a Batman figure was shown off at the International Toy Fair, but there will be more. The amount of detail in the figure is pretty impressive. Jim Fletcher, executive creative director of DC Collectibles, had this to say about the new toy lines.

"DC Collectibles is always striving to bring fans imaginative new ways to extend and celebrate DC's most iconic characters. DC ¡Lucha Explosiva! is a passion project for us. We're all huge fans of Lucha Libre, and merging Mexican Luchadores with superheroes seemed like a perfect fit. Besides obvious similarities like masks, capes and secret identities, we also think there is a huge crossover between fan bases. With ¡Lucha Explosiva!, DC Prime and other new items debuting this year, DC Collectibles has something special for everyone - for both longtime collectors and new fans alike."

The DC Engines of Chaos line is a new set of statues that are based on designs by famous DC artist Riley Rossmo. Each statue is said to be incredibly detailed and will hit stores in November. The first statue to be released features the Dark Knight riding atop a custom bike with armored wheels, a Bat-shaped grille, and a Joker-bot. It's beginning to look like DC fans are going to have to clear some space and prepare to empty their wallets for some of these new collectibles.

The International Toy Fair is currently underway at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City. The fair runs until February 19th, which is Tuesday of next week, so if you want to go check out the new line of DC's ¡Lucha Explosiva!, Prime, and Engines of Chaos, you should hurry up. Or one can wait for the August release date of the Luchadores figures or November for the statues. The figures are not yet up on DC Collectibles, but you can check out some images below.