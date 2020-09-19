RIP DC Universe, hello DC Universe Infinite. The DC Comics streaming service is rebranding and, for the most part, becoming something new entirely. All of the video content will be migrating to HBO Max, as has been expected for some time. Meanwhile, fans will be left with a new, dedicated digital comic book subscription service. Comics were a part of the service before but now that will be its sole function.

DC Universe Infinite will offer members an expanded collection of comics and graphic novels, spanning over 80 years worth of publishing. Fans can download comics, graphic novels and originals for offline reading on mobile devices, such as a smartphone or tablet. Subscribers will also have earlier access to new Digital First comics. This includes titles such as Aquaman: Deep Dives, Batman: Gotham Nights, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Injustice: Year Zero, Shazam!: Lightning Strikes, Superman: Man of Tomorrow and more. The service will also include DC Universe Infinite Originals, including new comics centered around beloved characters. DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee had this to say in a statement.

Oh, and we heard our fans loud & clear. We're excited to announce that after the initial launch in January, #DCUINFINITE will begin expanding GLOBALLY in Summer 2021! — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) September 18, 2020

"Our fans love the platform's robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint. I'm excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they've enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital-first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!"

All shows produced for DC Universe, including Titans, Doom Patrol and the Harley Quinn animated series, which was just renewed for a third season, will move to HBO Max. WarnerMedia launched the service earlier this year and, given that it features a huge DC hub, it had been expected that the company would consolidate. As for DC Universe Infinite, providing an update on Twitter, DC revealed that it will be available worldwide next summer.

"Oh, and we heard our fans loud & clear. We're excited to announce that after the initial launch in January, #DCUINFINITE will begin expanding globally in Summer 2021!"

DC has been struggling, as has the comic book industry in general, in recent years. Especially in 2020. The company laid off a huge chunk of its staff in August and is expected to cut back its publishing line significantly. By offering fans a way to easily read comics digitally via subscription, it could help keep the publisher afloat. Marvel, for example, has had a similar service, Marvel Unlimited, for years now.

The company says current subscribers will not need to create a new login to use DC Universe Infinite. DC Universe subscribers who want to keep watching content can upgrade their subscription to include HBO Max for an additional $4.99 per month now through October 30. DC Universe Infinite costs $7.99 monthly or $74.99 annually. This news comes to us via DCComics.com.