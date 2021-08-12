Even though American film director James Gunn spent a month prior to the release of The Suicide Squad telling fans not to get too attached to any of the characters, it seems like the director himself is a bit more attached to their future than anyone realized. With Gunn already helming the Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max, he has hinted that it is very likely not his last date with the Task Force X members.

Warner Bros has made no secret that they are looking to greatly expand their DC output on HBO Max, pretty much in the same way Disney and Marvel have been utilizing the Disney+ platform, and it looks like those plans could include a number of other character spin-offs and another The Suicide Squad sequel.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Gunn said, " I have all sorts of ideas and we talk about it all the time. So I don't feel I'm done with this villain-verse yet." While Gunn has said that his The Suicide Squad is neither a reboot or sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, it does feature some of the same characters, most notably Harley Quinn and Rick Flag, played in both movies by Margot Robbie and Joel Kinnaman respectively, the director also had the luxury of choosing which other characters he wanted in his motley crew, which ended up including Peacemaker, Ratcatcher 2, Polka-Dot Man and King Shark.

"When they first came to me, it was really about what DC project I wanted to do. The first thing they brought up was Superman, and the second thing they brought up was Suicide Squad," Gunn explained. "So those were the first two projects, and then I had another project that they never brought up, never thought of, a couple of other ones that we talked about a little bit. People have talked about Krypto [the Superdog], they know that I brought that up at one point. So there's different characters that came up that interested me, and I just took some time and started sketching out what the different stories could be with these different characters. It was obvious from the very beginning that Suicide Squad just captured my imagination. It was the most fun. People are like, 'Why didn't you do Superman or Justice League?' I found this to be the most creatively fulfilling story. I know someone's gonna do a Superman movie again. I don't know that Polka-Dot Man's gonna get his story told if I don't tell it."

The Suicide Squad arrived in cinemas on Thursday, and previews were just above the gross of DC's previous R-rated effort Birds of Prey, but Friday's opening gross seemed to be falling a little short of estimates. With so much riding on the success of the movie, which has been gaining some positive critic reviews, Gunn will be hoping that as well as a pretty much guaranteed number one spot on the movie charts it also manages to pick up a reasonable opening weekend tally to allow his DC journey to continue in the future. Watch the full interview at ET Online.