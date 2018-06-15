Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have left their mark on the comic book movie genre and have done a pretty incredible job at making some of the world's biggest superheroes seem like ordinary human beings with extraordinary powers, which is not an easy feat. The writers also had a hand in making the upcoming Avengers 4 where the stakes are even higher than last time around. As Infinity War crosses the $2 billion mark, Markus and McFeely were asked how they would improve upon the DCEU.

While appearing on Kevin Smith's Fatman on Batman podcast, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked about how they would approach taking on the DCEU. Before asking the question, Smith praised the work that the duo had accomplished with Captain America: Civil War as well as Infinity War. The director/writer calls the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies "wonderful films about people," and then launches into the question. Smith says.

"You guys have made wonderful films about people. You don't make movies about super heroes, you make movies about people who have these powers, and they happen to have these powers. That being said, if somebody offered you a f*ckton of money and swayed you to the dark side and said, Fix these f*cking movies, how would you fix the DC universe?"

Christopher Markus took on the tough question first and obviously had to correlate it to the MCU and how it started. 10 years ago, Iron Man wasn't the huge star of Marvel comics, he was one of the most well-known characters, but he was far from as famous as say the X-Men or Spider-Man. Markus starts by insinuating that he would go with some of the lesser-known characters first in an effort to fix the DCEU. He explains.

"I mean, I would look at what Marvel did out of necessity, in that they didn't have their A-list characters. They didn't have Spider-Man. They didn't have the X-Men. They went down a line and found a, I mean, he's pretty f*cking famous, he's Iron Man, but he wasn't there, and they made a really good movie out of it."

Christopher Markus went on to explain that it might be time for Warner Bros. and DC Films to put Batman and Superman aside for a bit. He also states what many DCEU fans have been talking about for years, which is just making one movie and not working on the whole interconnected universe. Markus than insinuates that it looks like the DCEU is just throwing out ideas to see what sticks. He had this to say.

"I might put Batman and Superman and everybody else, I mean Wonder Woman is doing fine, aside for a second. Go through the vast world and go, That guy, or That girl, and go, Let's just make a really good movie and not a universe and see what happens. There's a lot of spaghetti being thrown at the wall."

Stephen McFeely claimed to not be too familiar with the DCEU, which is understandable since he and Christopher Markus have been hard at work on Infinity War and Avengers 4 for the last handful of years. However, he notes that the DCEU should probably follow their own advice. McFeely then doubles down on Markus' comments about making one movie and says, "To quote Justice League, Save one person." Kevin Smith was delighted to hear that bit and proclaimed, "You would fix them with their own advice!" You can check out the entire podcast below, thanks to Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.