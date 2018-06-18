One thing that pretty much everyone can come to terms with is that the current run of live-action DC movies, dubbed the DCEU, has been divisive. While there has been passionate, at times toxic debate as to whether or not movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are secretly masterworks or raging dumpster fires, people on both sides can recognize that the situation is ugly and could be improved. One particular executive has a pretty simple solution: make better movies.

Toby Emmerich is a high-ranking figure at Warner Bros. and, at the very least, has to take some ownership over what has happened with the DCEU thus far. Most recently, the tremendous failure of Justice League at the box office, which has resulted in a lot of shifting around behind the scenes at DC Films. During a recent in-depth interview, Emmerich got quite candid about the situation and, without outwardly saying some of the DC movies were bad, he made it clear they understand the movies need to be better in the future. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think the good movies work better. Somebody once said the best business strategy in motion pictures is quality. And I think in a world of Rotten Tomatoes and social media, what's been proven the better the movie, particularly in the superhero genre, the better it performs. You can't hide the bacon anymore."

Everyone at Warner Bros. seems to have a lot of faith in James Wan's Aquaman, which arrives in theaters on December 21 and will debut its first trailer at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. There's also Shazam, which arrives in April 2019. No, the future of DC doesn't rest on the shoulders of Batman or Superman. Instead, it rests on a character who used to be the butt of many jokes and one who is a 12-year-old boy that turns into a superpowered being that hardly anyone in the mainstream is familiar with. Toby Emmerich continued, talking about the difficulty of judging art upon its arrival as well as his faith that Aquaman is coming at the right time.

"I would say no matter what, the better the movie is the more advantage it is. Now when you're talking about art, I do believe that it's tough to judge art at the moment when its presented to the world. My father was very involved in the arts, he was always taking me to museums and galleries and historical buildings. He believed any kind of art, whether it's fashion or sculpture or architecture or filmmaking or music, it takes 20 years to judge the quality of something. Twenty years after Sgt. Pepper or Born to Run comes out, then you can understand what that album was. I guess when I say 'quality,' I don't want to judge anybody's movies completely at the moment of release. But I would say there are movies that are right for their time, that an audience is ready for, that's in sync with the zeitgeist, and I think you need a movie whose quality is recognized at the moment of release so it's in touch with the culture of the moment. We're at a unique moment around the planet and certain types of movies are working better than others at this moment of time. And I do think Aquaman will sync up with the global culture zeitgeist of what's happening right now. "

Hopefully, the new leadership at DC can steer this ship in the right direction and unify the currently divided fanbase. At least we've got Wonder Woman 2 to look forward to, right? This news comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.