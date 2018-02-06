Could we be seeing three live-action DC movies released by Warner Bros. in 2019? 2018 is going to be pretty quiet in terms of the DCEU, as Aquaman is the only live-action DC movie slated for release, and it's not coming out until December. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as it's going to give moviegoers time to rinse Justice League from their memory banks and could give the studio a chance to retool things a bit and figure out a firm direction moving forward for their on-screen DC universe. But that could also mean that they're going to double down and bring us Shazam!, Wonder Woman 2 and a third movie next year.

Before we discuss what this third movie is likely going to be, let's look at what we know for sure is coming out and when it's coming out. First up is Shazam, which recently kicked off production under the direction of David F. Sandberg (Lights Out). This is the first DCEU movie set to arrive next year, as Shazam was recently given an April 5, 2019, release date by Warner Bros. This is a project that has been in the works for a long time and is going to help expanded the DC universe by bringing in a brand new hero that can rival the strength of Henry Cavill's Superman.

There's also Wonder Woman 2, which is expected to begin filming this summer in the U.K. Director Patty Jenkins is set to return to helm the sequel, with Gal Gadot returning once again as Diana Prince. Given the incredible success of the first Wonder Woman, despite the movie being snubbed by the Academy Awards, this will be a major focus for Warner Bros. next year. The movie is set for release on November 1, 2019, which takes it out of the crowded summer season and also gives it plenty of distance from the major December releases, such as Star Wars 9 and possibly Jumanji 3.

So, what could that third DC movie be and when would it arrive in theaters? The most likely candidate is Suicide Squad 2, which is said to be filming under the direction of Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant) later this year. Even though it was trashed by critics, the first Suicide Squad was a massive hit for the studio and it's unlikely that Warner Bros. will want to push the release of the sequel any later than they have to. Currently, they have an August 2, 2019, date locked down for an untitled event film. Since Suicide Squad was released to great success in August in 2016, it stands to reason that would be the perfect date to drop Suicide Squad 2. It would also give it enough distance from both Shazam and Wonder Woman 2.

This is mostly speculative at this point and it's possible that Warner Bros. will just stick to releasing two movies in 2019. It's also possible they could pull a fast one on us and get one of their many other in-development projects finished in time to release next year, such as Nightwing or Flashpoint, but that seems much less likely. We'll have to wait and see what Warner Bros. ultimately decides to do, but there could be a lot of DC action coming to the big screen in the not-too-distant future.