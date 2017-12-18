Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle director Matthew Vaughn seems poised to direct a DC movie in the not-too-distant future. The question remains, what movie? Vaughn admits he's met with Warner Bros. to discuss a "few things," but remains vague. However, in a new interview, he says he loves DC and would rather take on a franchise that's on a bit of a downswing, for reasons that actually make quite a bit of sense. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I do love the world of DC, and I've been talking to them at the moment about a few things. It's more fun getting involved with franchises when they're on the down, because then it's easier to make a good film. So if I got involved with a few of the superhero films out there that have been disappointing, it's going to be... if I do OK, it'll probably be better."

There's certainly no glory in taking on a franchise after it's peaked. Even Christopher Nolan had a tough time with Batman after The Dark Knight, with The Dark Knight Rises not quite living up to the expectations of its predecessor. And at the moment, there's plenty of DC properties that could use a guy like Matthew Vaughn to bring them up a bit. Much like he did with X-Men: First Class back in 2011, which was in a rough place after X-Men: The Last Stand.

"So when I did X-Men there was, you know, a pretty low bar, X-Men 3, no offense, was not a fantastic piece of work. It's much more fun saving and reinventing something, I'd be more intimidated trying to do a new Guardians [of the Galaxy], for example."

After doing X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass and two Kingsman movies, Matthew Vaughn has proved he knows how to handle a comic book adaptation. While we don't know what property he's going to tackle, if he signs on the dotted line, don't be surprised if he does something a little outside the box. As Vaughn puts it, he wants to "flex a different muscle."

"If I was going to do Batman, there's no point doing the Dark Knight, because it's been done to perfection, if I was doing Batman, I'd go 'Christ, let's bring out the Adam West version.' I'm not interested in copying somebody else's take on the genre. I've got to figure out what I'm doing next and I feel like flexing a muscle which I haven't used before. And I've filmed quite a few superhero movies."

We know that Matthew Vaughn has talked with Warner Bros. about Man of Steel 2, but that's about all we know for sure. We also know that they're looking for a director for The Flash solo movie, Flashpoint, which could work well with his visual style. We'll have to see what ultimately comes of these discussions, but it sounds like if he does do a DC movie, he's going to give us something pretty fresh. For more with Matthew Vaughn, you can listen to his full podcast interview with IGN.