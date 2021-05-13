The ArrowVerse is about to make Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson president. In the future at least. This, according to a new featurette that previews what's to come on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. As the footage reveals, the wrestler-turned-actor, in their universe, becomes President of the United States in the year 2045.

Legends of Tomorrow is currently airing its sixth season. The featurette includes footage from the upcoming third episode, titled The Ex-Factor. Some choice footage from that episode sees Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) excitedly discovering that Dwayne Johnsonis our POTUS in the future. John Cena also gets some love, with Heywood expressing hope that the WWE star and actor is Johnson's Chief of Staff. A synopsis for the episode reads as follows.

"The Legends find themselves in 2045 trying to defeat an Alien warrior which leaves Zari (Tala Ashe) no choice but to enter a popular singing competition. Ava (Jes Macallan) has finally had enough of Rory's (Dominic Purcell) behavior and with the encouragement of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), gives him some tough love. Sara (Caity Lotz) finds herself struggling after being attacked but someone familiar helps her to keep searching for refuge. Meanwhile, Zari and Constantine (Matt Ryan) have a much-needed conversation with each other."

It is important to note that, based on the video, it doesn't appear that Dwayne Johnson is actually in the episode. So don't expect to see an aged-up version of The Rock. Rather, the show is taking advantage of some real-world conversation that has been taking place over the last few years. Johnson has been considering a run for president in recent years, even though his movie and TV schedule is very full. And he appears to be a popular choice. A recent poll found that the Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle star would garner support from nearly half of Americans, should he decide to run.

This could also be perceived as a little wink and a nod to Dwayne Johnson's upcoming role in the DC universe. The actor is currently filming Black Adam, his long-awaited movie in the DCEU. Johnson has actually been attached to the role for more than a decade and, at long last, the movie is in production and is expected to see the light of day next year. And, as we know, thanks to a crossover on The Flash, the ArrowVerse and the DCEU occupy different universes within the wider multiverse. So, in theory, The Legends could someday come across Johnson's Black Adam.

The ArrowVerse also currently consists of The Flash, Supergirl, Stargirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning and Superman & Lois. However, Black Lightning and Supergirl are getting ready to close up shop. But the network has Naomi in the works to help fill the void. Whether or not any other new DC shows are put in development remains to be seen. Legends of Tomorrow returns this Sunday on The CW with The Ex-Factor. Be sure to check out the full featurette for yourself from The CW Network YouTube channel.