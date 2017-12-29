Horror Legend, Dee Wallace (E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Cujo) is set to join the cast of DEAD Afterlife. She is joining an ensemble of horror icons that already includes Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, Weird Science), Bill Moseley (Devil's Rejects, Texas Chainsaw Massacre part 2), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th movies), and Bill Oberst Jr. (Scream Queens, Criminal Minds).

Dee Wallace is also known for her Conscious Creation Online Radio Show which explores subjects of creation, energy direction, collective consciousness challenges, and self-love. She recently received much praise for her role in the controversial holiday horror film, Red Christmas, available now on Netflix and Redbox.

Other attachments include, David Gere (Almost Mercy, The Find), Andy Gates (The Blessed Ones, Garden Party Massacre), David Vescio (Hick, Wolf Mother), Mindy Robinson (King of the Nerds, Check Point), WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Diamond Dallas Page (Devil's Rejects, Snoop Dogg's Hood of Horror), and introducing Professional Wrestling Legend, The Universal Hearthrob, Austin Idol (current manager of National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis).

Artsploitation Film's Michael Joy has written the script for DEAD afterlife, currently in-development , which is a unique zombie / ghost mash-up that's been called Night of the Living Dead meets Heaven Can Wait. Director Jared Cohn (Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, Little Dead Rotting Hood) comments.

"DEAD afterlife is a really interesting, original story that also is action packed, with relatable characters. It's a story that is a unique combination of ghosts and one seriously, bad ass zombie. It's got cult classic written all over it."

Imagine watching your own funeral as a ghost and then the unthinkable happens, your undead body climbs out of your coffin and starts killing and eating your friends and family. Pharmaceutical Scientist, Donald Conlee faces this conundrum after he's murdered and is administered his own "Awake", super drug. His death was only the beginning of his problems. The Gatekeeper has given Donald a time limit to return his Zombie-self to the ground, or else his soul can never gain entrance into Heaven. To complicate matters, he finds out that his murderer is at the funeral and his girlfriend is in grave danger. How can a couple of disgruntle gravediggers and a hearse driver help Donald's lost soul find the way? Or maybe the real question is how can the spirit world defeat the living dead?

No trailer has been released yet. But there is a creep new teaser poster for DEAD afterlife, which sounds like a horror convention come to life in your living room. A pair of mysterious eyes look in the deadly branches of a creepy tree set abasing a blood red skyline. Enter this ominous cemetery if you dare. This sounds like one of the most interesting horror offerings heading our way in 2018. And it will surely be a hit with any and all genre aficionados looking for a good kick of nostalgia. You can check out more about the movie at the DEAD Afterlife Facebook.