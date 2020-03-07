Dead by Dawn has everything a growing horror fan could want. A kidnapped woman. A suicidal man. Sexual Deviants. A cabin in the woods. If you're looking for some cheap thrills this spring break without having to leave the comforts of your home, Dead by Dawn has your back. And we have a first look with the official trailer and poster released this week.

In Dead by Dawn, a suicidal man in a remote cabin is suddenly faced with protecting a kidnapped woman from three sexual deviants and their sadistic games. We get a taste of what that entails in the first thrilling trailer for Dead by Dawn, which arrives from Uncork'D Entertainment.

Jamie Bernadette is a beloved horror icon who really gets to shine in Dead by Dawn. Perhaps best known for I Spit On Your Grave : Déjà vu, Bernadette plays Snack in Director Sean Cain's newest masterwork, turning in one of her best performances to date. Jamie Bernadette was born Jamie Bernadette Watkins, the ninth child in her family. She has become an icon in the horror genre after leading numerous horror films that garnered her much recognition and a large fan base.

Uncork'D Entertainment has released the official synopsis for Dead by Dawn, which promises one of this spring's scariest rides.

"A suicidal man in a remote cabin is suddenly faced with protecting a kidnapped woman from three killers and their sadistic games. Unable to contact the outside world and with night falling, he falls backs on creating traps to prevent the criminals from gaining entry. It's a fight to the death where only the strongest will survive until dawn."

Sean Cain is directing from a script he collaborated on with Wes Laurie, from an original idea by Cain. While Jamie Bernadette is the main attraction here, she is joined by an ensemble that also includes Drew Lindsey Mitchell, Kelcey Watson, Bo Burroughs, Timothy Muskatell, Bobby Slaski, Detra Hicks, and Skylar Dominique.

With the growing health concerns facing the nation, some horror fans don't want to leave home for fear of catching something deadly in the air. Uncork'D entertainment has those individuals covered as Dead by Dawn will be available on DVD and Digital April 7, 2020. So you don't have to go far to watch it. You can watch the official trailer above, plus we also have some great poster artwork for the movie below.