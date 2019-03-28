The popular video game Dead by Daylight is adding Ash Vs. Evil Dead hero Ash Williams as a playable character, and Bruce Campbell will be lending his voice to reprise the role. Previously, Campbell had formally announced he was forever retiring from playing the Ash character, following Starz axing Ash vs Evil Dead after three seasons. As it turns out, the veteran actor isn't through with his breakout role just yet, as his retirement is only applying to live-action Evil Dead projects. Unwilling to let someone else take over the role, Campbell confirms his involvement in the game with a new trailer promoting the Ash vs Evil Dead downloadable content, which will officially release on April 2.

For those unaware, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror video game played online, pitting one killer against a group of survivors. The goal for the person playing as the killer is obviously to murder everyone, while survivor players do their best to escape the stage alive. The game has previously added many other established horror characters into the game as well, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, and Halloween's Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. This means horror fans can actually witness Ash and Leatherface battling it out on screen to see who the ultimate master of the chainsaw really is.

Bruce Campbell first began playing Ash Williams back in 1981 with Sam Raimi's classic horror movie The Evil Dead. He reprised the role six years later for the hit sequel Evil Dead II, which is the movie where Ash loses his hand, resulting in using the iconic chainsaw as a replacement. In 1992, Campbell would play Ash for a third time in the medieval horror comedy movie Army of Darkness. Although no more Evil Dead movies starring Ash were made again, Campbell had the opportunity to reprise the role in a live-action performance one last time with the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead. Beginning in 2015, the show ran for three seasons, concluding its run in the spring of last year.

Between Army of Darkness and Ash vs Evil Dead, Campbell had kept himself busy with voiceover work in addition to his various acting roles. Several Evil Dead video games had been created in the interim, letting the franchise keep the character alive. For each of these video game appearances, Campbell had provided his voice for the role, so playing Ash in a video game isn't new territory for the actor. Hopefully, this leads to Ash starring in an actual Evil Dead video game as well, apart from his appearance in Dead by Daylight.

Last year, Campbell had teased voicing Ash again for an unnamed video game project pertaining to the Evil Dead series. It's not clear if he was referring to this new Ash vs Evil Dead DLC for Dead by Daylight, or if there are other Evil Dead video games in the works. For now, gamers can enjoy seeing Ash Williams once again, even if only digitally. It's just a bummer we'll also see him getting killed if those who play him aren't careful. You can watch the character trailer for Ash in the YouTube video below.