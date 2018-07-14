Bill Murray has officially taken on his second zombie movie, which sounds a little weird to say. After appearing in 2009's hit horror comedy Zombieland, he's now shooting The Dead Don't Die alongside co-star Selena Gomez and an ensemble of A-List stars. An official press release was sent out that offers details on this latest project from acclaimed indie director Jim Jarmusch.

"Jim Jarmusch's new zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die is underway in production with Focus Features. This is the writer-director's third film with Focus having previously made Broken Flowers (2005) and The Limits of Control (2009) together. Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan will produce. The cast is led by many past Jarmusch collaborators including Academy-Award nominee Bill Murray (Broken Flowers), Adam Driver (Paterson), Academy-Award nominee Chloë Sevigny (Broken Flowers), Academy-Award® winner Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive, Broken Flowers), Steve Buscemi (Mystery Train), as well as Selena Gomez in her first Jarmusch feature. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. The filmmakers are represented by ICM Partners and Frankfurt Kurnit."

A zombie movie coming from Jim Jarmusch and Bill Murray sounds like a very interesting endeavor. And that additional cast line-up is one of the best ensembles announced in recent months. The movie has already begun shooting in Upstate New York, where some of the cast members have been spotted in the wild shooting their scenes.

Bill Murray has been especially noticeable on the streets as a Police Officer. He was spotted shooting scenes alongside Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny, who are also both portraying cops. Selena Gomez was also spotted shooting scenes alongside a very bloody Austin Butler. Though nothing was officially announced until this week, Bill Murray has been talking about The Dead Don't Die since March.

"I've got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It's a zombie movie. Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that's so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors ... it shoots over the summer. But no, I will not play a zombie."

Bill Murray and Jim Jarmusch have a long history of collaborating together. They previously worked on 2003's Coffee and Cigarettes and then went onto make 2005's Broken Flowers. Adam Driver most recently worked with the director on last year's critically acclaimed Paterson. This will be the first time the filmmaker has worked with Selena Gomez, who is no stranger to the world of weird and wild indie movies after taking a starring role in the greasy crime thriller Spring Breakers.

This isn't the first time Jarmush has tiptoed into the land of the undead. In 2013, he made Only Lovers Left Alive, a vampire movie that featured its own A-list ensemble that included Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin, Jeffrey Wright, Slimane Dazi, and John Hurt. That movie was prestigious enough, despite its genre, to be nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Many fans may be disappointed at this latest Jim Jarmusch news, because many were hoping he'd team up with Forest Whitaker for Ghost Dog 2 next. That isn't being ruled out in the future. For now, Jim is going to play in the land of the dead for a little while. And it certainly looks interesting.

Adam Driver shooting a zombie movie with Bill Murray and Selena Gomez! pic.twitter.com/BrSOq2XRFO — yasminha™ (@kenoobis) July 13, 2018

Selena Gomez was joined by Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, and Austin Butler on the set of the upcoming Jim Jarmusch film on July 12 in New York



It looks like Selena and Austin might be playing a couple attacked by zombies while the others are cops (via @JustJared) pic.twitter.com/tHvc11nlBv — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) July 13, 2018