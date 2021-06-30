The upcoming Western movie Dead for a Dollar will star screen legends Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe. From acclaimed director Walter Hill, who has often been credited with helping to revive the Western genre, the movie is the first title to be directed by Hill since 2016's The Assignment. The filmmaker is also known for helming The Warriors and the 48 Hrs movies and previously directed Westerns like The Long Riders, Wild Bill, and Last Man Standing.

Per GamesRadar, Dead for a Dollar follows "Max Borlund (Christoph Waltz), a famed bounty hunter who's hired to find the wife of a successful California businessman, who he believes is being held for ransom in Mexico. However, when Max heads across the border, he encounters his nemesis Joe Cribbens (Willem Dafoe), a professional gambler and occasional outlaw, who Max had previously hunted down and sent to prison. On top of that, is the businessman's wife's disappearance everything it appears to be on the surface?"

"We are extremely pleased to be working with the legendary Walter Hill who has created a Western with contemporary themes and modern feeling characters," said Kirk D'Amico, CEO and president of production company Myriad Pictures. "Award-winning actors Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe will embody the extraordinary leading roles which are destined for cinematic history."

Christoph Waltz might be best known for his roles in the Quentin Tarantino movies Inglorious Bastards and Django Unchained. He won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for both of those roles. Waltz is also known for appearing in movies like The Green Hornet, Spectre, and Alita: Battle Angel. The veteran actor also has a role in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die with Daniel Craig and will appear in Wes Anderson's next feature The French Dispatch.

Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe is also set to appear with Waltz in The French Dispatch as well. The movie's ensemble cast also features Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray. It will be released in October. Fans also know Dafoe for playing Green Goblin in Spider-Man, a role he's rumored to reprise for Spider-Man: No Way Home. His other credits include The Last Temptation of Christ, Heaven's Gate, The Boondock Saints, and The Lighthouse.

"The other things I've been doing lately? I'd prefer to wait until we're ready for them to come out," Dafoe recently told Collider of his upcoming projects. The comments further fueled the rumors of his Spider-Man return, but given how vague Dafoe is here, it's just as possible he was referring to Dead for a Dollar and other projects that are up his sleeve. Dafoe has long been one of Hollywood's hardest working actors with many upcoming movies in the works, so it's really hard to say.

Dead for a Dollar does not yet have a release date set at this time. We will hopefully find out more updates on the project soon, as this is certainly one to watch out for given the talent involved on both sides of the camera. This news comes to us from https://www.gamesradar.com/christoph-waltz-and-willem-dafoe-to-star-in-a-new-western/|GamesRadar.