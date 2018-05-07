To promote the release of next week's Deadpool 2, 20th Century Fox and 7-Eleven have teamed up to create an augmented reality (AR) experience that allows Marvel fans to "meet Deadpool" at 7-Eleven stores. The AR experience is a new feature in the 7-Eleven app that turns one's stop at the convenience store into a completely new experience.

Deadpool 2 and 7-Eleven have actually been teaming up for a little while now, with the store selling exclusive Deadpool 2 Slurpee cups and straws, in addition to Deadpool themed food such as chimichangas and Trolli candy. 7-Eleven even has their first ever exclusive Funko Pop!, featuring Deadpool in a gray suit eating a chimichanga. The new AR experience is just a step further in this awesome collaboration.

Not only does the AR experience allow fans to virtually interact with Deadpool, but the app will also include weekly surprises and activities. There will even be chances to win prizes, such as movie tickets and a trip to Las Vegas. There's no telling what other surprises the AR experience will feature in the coming weeks. Knowing Deadpool, the possibilities are practically endless.

7-Eleven's senior vice president and chief customer officer has even made a statement about this huge collaboration with 20th Century FOX on Deadpool 2. Here's what he had to say.

"We are bringing an unprecedented level of excitement to 7-Eleven this summer. Our customers love Deadpool, and our collaboration includes exclusive products and an amazing in-store augmented reality experience that is among the first of its kind at any retailer. Deadpool fans can come to our stores and find fun collectibles and different augmented reality experiences unlocked each week through our app. We hope people will play along with us - virtually and in real life - and share their experiences with friends and family on social media."

The AR experience itself is rather simple, and a lot of fun. All Deadpool fans have to do is open the app's camera feature while in the store. From there, Deadpool will help guide people through the app and let them know what to do. He will have fans take a selfie with him, and then he will go to town scribbling all over the selfie with a red marker.

The AR experience goes further than just selfies, however. Across the 7-Eleven stores are scannable "zapcodes." Scanning different zapcodes with the app will lead to awesome new opportunities within the app, and even prizes. Many of the experiences and AR opportunities earned within the store can be accessed at any time afterwards as well, no matter where you are.

This awesome augmented reality collaboration between 7-Eleven and 20th Century FOX is rather creative and certainly a lot of fun. This is the first time that 7-Eleven has gone all out in promoting a movie. Both the new features on the app and the exclusive Deadpool 2 merchandise should be enough to get a number of Marvel fans into the 7-Eleven stores across the United States and Canada where this promotion is taking place. Hopefully we will see more events and promotions like this from 7-Eleven in the near future.