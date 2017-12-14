As Ryan Reynolds is often known to do, he shared two unique Deadpool 2 images on social media today. The first is a banner for the highly-anticipated sequel, and the second is his reaction to the Disney-Fox merger. The poster is done in the style of Michelangelo's classic 16th Century painting "The Creation of Adam," which depicts God reaching out to touch the first man, Adam. Thankfully, the Merc With the Mouth wasn't entirely faithful to that painting, since he kept his maroon costume on instead of going nude, like Adam, and instead of reaching out to touch God, he's literally sticking his finger in the barrel of a gun wielded by Cable (Josh Brolin). Here's what the actor had to say about this new artwork, in his traditionally punny way.

"Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it's just well hung art to be shared with the world."

The second image also debuted this morning, featured the Merc With the Mouth in full costume, seen being lead off the Disneyland premises by a burly security guard, revealing, "Apparently you can't actually blow the Matterhorn." This was most certainly his own response to the news that 20th Century Fox, which distributes Deadpool 2, has been purchased in full by Disney. Last week, Ryan Reynolds addressed the merger by suggesting a possible Deadpool and Mickey Mouse team-up movie, where the actor stated it's, "time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse."

The first Deadpool 2 teaser trailer was released last month, featuring the first footage from this explosive sequel, although it remains unclear when the first full trailer will arrive. It's possible that the trailer, or another teaser, could be revealed during 20th Century Fox's musical The Greatest Showman, since that movie stars Hugh Jackman, and there could be an opportunity for the Merc to make fun of the actor for putting his song and dance skills on display. There has been no confirmation that this is actually happening, since the studio hasn't revealed when the first full trailer will actually be revealed. However, given how frequently Hugh Jackman and his Wolverine character were mentioned in the first Deadpool movie, along with the Merc's tendency to show up in unexpected places, like Good Housekeeping, it wouldn't be surprising if it happened.

Deadpool 2 wrapped filming in Ryan Reynolds' hometown of Vancouver back in mid-October, with the actor teasing Easter Eggs in practically every scene of the movie in a heartfelt message to the cast, crew and fans. There is still very little we know about the story so far, but the teaser trailer released last month has seemingly confirmed rumors that the main villain is none other than Mister Sinister. While there is no definitive proof, portions of the teaser, where the Merc was imitating painter Bob Ross, seemingly showed Deadpool painting images of Mister Sinister. It's possible we could get our first glimpse at Mister Sinister when the full trailer drops, whenever that may be.

20th Century Fox has set a June 1, 2018 release date for Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. As of now, Deadpool 2 has no direct competition on that date, although it does fall between Memorial Day weekend, May 25, 2018, where Disney is (supposedly) still planning to release Solo: A Star Wars Story, and June 8, where Warner Bros. will roll out its Ocean's Eleven spin-off, Ocean's Eight. Take a look at the artwork, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds Twitter, as we get closer to the release of Deadpool 2.

