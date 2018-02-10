The trailer for Deadpool 2 was finally released earlier this week and a new rumor suggests that IT actor Bill Skarsgard might be one of the new mutants shown during the quick flash of Deadpool and Domino getting ready to jump out of the helicopter. One of the actors that people spotted easily was Terry Crews standing next to Deadpool in the brief clip, but the hunt has been on to figure out who the rest of the mutants are in the shot. Could one of the new mutants be Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård?

It's not sure exactly what we're looking at in the scene, it might be X-Force or Six Pack. Both are equally plausible since the X-Force movie is currently in pre-production and the Six Pack has connections to Zazie Beetz's Domino character. Whichever it is, a new rumor suggests that one of the mutants with his face covered is actually IT's Bill Skarsgard. Skarsgard worked with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch in Atomic Blonde alongside Eddie Marsan who already has a secret role in the highly anticipated sequel.

Bill Skarsgard shot to popularity last fall with his intense portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT. Skarsgard is reportedly returning for the sequel to IT, but it has not been confirmed if he is indeed in the upcoming Deadpool sequel. Though the trailer for Deadpool 2 was quite long, it did not reveal a whole lot about what's going in the movie and mainly focused on Josh Brolin's Cable character. However, seeing Bill Skarsgard alongside Wade Wilson is not that big of stretch considering that he has worked with David Leitch in the past.

The Deadpool 2 trailer came out this week as a surprise and with some subtle jabs at the DCEU and a bizarre action figure scene, it's already become a fan-favorite. The trailer is exactly what we've come to expect from the Merc with a Mouth, but there are more than a few Easter Eggs hidden in the trailer, including a Goonies reference and a Bob Ross painting. Could Terry Crews and Bill Skarsgard be the next secrets to be unearthed? We'll just have to wait a little bit longer to see.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th, which is 2 weeks earlier than it was supposed to premiere, much to the delight of Deadpool fans all over the world. Though Six Pack could be the mutant team teased, it could very well be a tease for X-Force as a way to set up the next movie, which will reportedly include Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Josh Brolin as Cable. While none of the Bill Skarsgard news in regard to Deadpool 2 is confirmed, actor Karan Soni, who's in the movie, liked a tweet from Omega Underground putting the theory out there. However, the actor soon took back his like, so now we're just confused. You can check out the original report about Bill Skarsgard's possible involvement with Deadpool 2 over at Omega Underground.